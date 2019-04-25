Food truck regulations ahead?Concerned about consumer health and safety, unregulated food sales and locating too closely to local diners, Arcadia is examining the idea of governing food-truck owners. The issue popped up at recent council meetings. City Attorney T.J. Wohl is drafting a possible ordinance to regulate food-truck owners—where they set up, dispose of garbage and state licensing mandates—which if enacted would put ordinance officers in action. Food trucks locating within range of Arcadia restaurants has angered those owners, as well as raising red flags on health and safety issues, said Carl McQuay, Arcadia code enforcement officer with oversight on such matters. When the ordinance comes before city council is unclear, however. City police are also examining a 20-acre site for a possible gun range. The site is north of Oak Ridge Cemetery and would, if built, be bermed and allow for advanced training as well as firearms practice, city officials said.
DAHC locates to 207 E. MagnoliaThe DeSoto Arts and Humanities Council will be moving to 207 E. Magnolia, Arcadia. The facility will include a gallery, office space, meeting/classroom and a lounge area for informal gatherings. “This will be the first physical location for the DAHC and we’re very excited about the possibilities it will present,” said Jimmy Peters, DAHC president. “We will be holding a grand opening for our members and the public in the near future, and we look forward to the many new services and projects we can offer the residents of DeSoto County.” www.desotoartscouncil.com
Color field paintings exhibitSouth Florida State College in conjunction with the DeSoto Arts and Humanities Council will host an exhibit representing art from the Color Field Paintings movement which was popular from the 1940s into the 1960s. Students from Theodora Richmond’s SFSC Art History Class of Art Appreciation have created 21 paintings which will be on display at the Mac Martin/DeSoto Art Council Gallery April 25 (today) through April 30. The opening reception is April 25, 6-7:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend. Works are for sale. (Richmond, 561-672-9837)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.