DeSoto County business briefs 01/24/19

Arcadia Bike Fest returns March 30, again Nov. 2
Organizers host a second Arcadia Bike Fest on March 30. The event last November brought several thousand motorcyclists to downtown Arcadia. It featured food, stunt riders, contests, vendors, entertainment and other fun activities in the one-day event. The host group, Arcadia Main Street Program, looks to build on those successes that included downtown shopowners reporting brisk sales on that day and on following visits from the motorcyclists, many in Arcadia for the first time, said Pam Ames, president of Arcadia Main Street Program. Arcadia Bike Fest is again scheduled this Nov. 2. The all-day motorcycle event is based on other successes in Sarasota, Englewood and Cape Coral. Downtown streets close to traffic for safety purposes. arcadiamainstreet.com
Filmmaker to document phosphate mining
Los Angeles filmmaker Erik E. Crown has been in DeSoto County and other central Florida locations to document phosphate mining and the possible health risks that it poses, Crown said in a visit to Arcadia on Monday. A freelance producer associated with documentary films on illegal pet exports and environmental issues, Crown is investigating potential health risks such as emphysema, radiation exposure, waterway contamination and cancers linked to phosphate mining, he said. His interests stem from social media posts from locals opposing phosphate mining in central Florida. Crown plans to release a feature-length documentary on phosphate mining that’s timed to major film festivals, he said. Phosphate giant Mosaic Fertilizer seeks to mine nearly 25,000 acres in DeSoto County, has multiple mining and processing operations throughout Florida.
Arcadian photog spots downtown oddity
You never know what kind of surprise you’ll find strolling Oak Street in downtown Arcadia. Sitting in front of the pink building on Oak Street was a 1932 Rolls Royce. Arcadian photographer Jimmy Peters spotted the vehicle owner shopping at Bobby Tiques Antiques. Mark Wright spends half the year in New York, the balance in Frostproof, Fla. Wright described his Rolls as a concept car, each body piece molded so that it exactly matched the original. It is, however, powered by a General Motors bus engine and is outfitted in Italian leather.
Hello Beautiful Salon opens in Arcadia
The Hello Beautiful Salon has opened in downtown Arcadia. Owner Megan Albritton, 25, is a coloring specialist who will add other services this year, she said. Her mother, Rita Hamrick, works at the salon, which is at 219 W. Oak St. facebook.com
