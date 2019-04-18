Florida-based Publix continues growthIf Publix’s sales are any measure, “Where shopping is a pleasure” is now as potent a motto as “Just do it.”
In its annual report for 2018, Lakeland-based Publix reported revenues of $36.1 billion—a 4.4 percent increase from 2017.
Those sales put it about on par with Oregon-based global shoe giant Nike, which reported $36.4 billion in sales at the end of its most recent fiscal year, which ended in June.
It shows Publix continues to boast impressive growth even into its eighth decade. The 2018 revenues translated into net earnings of $2.4 billion, up 3.9 percent from 2017. (Nike made $1.9 billion). Publix is listed at No. 88 on the Fortune 100 list of largest U.S. companies.
The annual report, released last month, showed Publix added approximately 9,000 employees, bringing its total count to 202,000. According to Fortune data, that would make it the 30th-largest employer in the U.S.—about the same size as CVS and Ford. In August, Publix announced it would build a $400 million, 1,000-employee distribution center in Greensboro, N.C. Last year, Publix was for the first time named to Fortune’s Best Big Companies to Work For, Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Parents, and Indeed’s Top-Rated Workplaces for Veterans. Publix has one location in DeSoto County.
Today is Poem-In-Your-Pocket DayIn 1996, the Academy of American Poets (AAP) established April as National Poetry Month, and it has become “the largest literary celebration in the world,” according to AAP. Part of the festivities includes today’s special designation as “Poem in Your Pocket Day.”
Founded in 2002 in New York City, “Poem in Your Pocket Day” was added to AAP’s month-long observance in 2008. To participate, choose a poem to carry and share with people throughout the day and “on social media using the hashtag #pocketpoem.” It was once common for people to recite their favorite poems or ones that they had memorized as part of school assignments. Poems—especially those written for special occasions or locations—used to be printed in newspapers. For example, this poem written by J. B. H. was published in the Arcadia Daily News in 1915.
Come to Arcadia, FloridaFlorida where we’ve torn the shackles
From the farmer’s leg;
Florida, where the hen that cackles
Always lays an egg.
Where the cows are fairly aching,
To go on with record breaking,
And hogs are raising bacon
By the keg.
Sometimes dry and sometimes wet,
So they say o’ Florida.
Both in laws and weather, yet
She’s a peach is Florida.
She can stand the rain or drought,
Can feel ‘way down in the mouth
Then start things a-goin’ south
Any time in Florida.
Sometimes oranges, the biggest here
In the state o’ Florida;
Sometimes it’s the biggest steer
On the plains of Florida;
But if steers an’ oranges are slack,
She jes’ takes another tack—
Sells watermelons by the stack,
When it’s dry in Florida.
Our Florida, the land of sunshine and showers,
With abundance of vegetables, fruit, and flowers,
DeSoto, the county where the best things grow.
Come to Arcadia—we’ll soon prove it so.
Who would do something like this?Managers for the Arcadia Center for the Needy reported a buglary sometime over the weekend. The nonprofit at 163 S. Orange in Arcadia serves homeless and others in distressed situations. It is also a pet project for hundreds of snowbirds visiting DeSoto County in winter months. Thousands of dollars and bins of clothing, kitchen supplies and other goods are donated by locals. So it seemed more senseless that culprits would burglarize the center, pilfer clothing and other goods, swipe a backpack of the manager, James Beckett, whose wallet, prescriptions and identification were in the bag. Beckett said the center’s board would likely approve cameras to protect the premises. “We just don’t understand,” he said of the theft. Arcadia Center for the Needy is offering a $100 reward for tips, or at least to have the items returned, Beckett said. 863-491-0343
Roadwork on Cypress Street and 10th AvenueExpect some detours and delays along sections of Cypress Street and on 10th Avenue in Arcadia over the next couple of months. The projects include infrastructure replacement and roadway paving. Project completion covers up to 250 days. The general contractor is A+Environmental Restoration of DeSoto County. Costs are budgeted at about $1.4 million.
