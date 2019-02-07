TODAY
- DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce Early Bird Breakfast, first Thursdays, locations are announced by the chamber.
- Family Safety Alliance meeting for DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties, fourth Thursdays, 4 p.m. at the McClure Center, 4215 Concept Court, Lakewood Ranch. 941-316-6009.
- DeSoto County Historical Society Research Library is open in the Ingraham Seed House, 120 W. Whidden Street: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays (except for the second Thursday of the month), and second and fourth Saturdays, and by appointment.
- John Morgan Ingraham House museum, 120 W. Whidden St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursdays, except the second Thursday, and second and fourth Saturdays.
- Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., daily coffee and conversation, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., crafts 9:30 a.m., second and fourth Thursdays free blood pressure screenings by DeSoto Memorial Home Health. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Assorted games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
- All Faiths Food Bank, distributes free food, 9 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St., Arcadia.
- DeSoto Public Library, Adult Coloring sessions, Thursdays, 1 p.m. Bring your own work or see what the library has for you to color.
- Kiwanis 6 p.m. Thursdays, Beef O’Brady’s, Arcadia.
- Narcotics Anonymous, Tuesday and Thursday, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., St. Edmund’s Church, Arcadia. 244-2884.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free food 6-10 a.m., Monday through Friday, Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St.
- DeSoto County Library, story time, 3:30 p.m., 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. 993-4851
- Faith Mission, free lunches for those in need, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1109 S.E. 9th St., Arcadia. Donations accepted.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Second Tradition, 7 p.m., St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church, 327 W. Hickory St., Arcadia.
FRIDAY
- DeSoto County Literacy Council, volunteer tutor training workshop, Family Service Center, 310 W Whidden St., to train volunteers to teach adults conversational English and basic literacy. Workshop, Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, 8:30 a.m. Susan Barnes, 993-1333, leave a message.
- Photography Group of DeSoto Arts and Humanities Council, second Fridays, 3:30-5 p.m., DeSoto Public Library. Free and open to the public with all skill levels. Bring a jump drive or some prints of your work for show-and-tell. email jamie.pipher@gmail.com.
- Peace River Civil War Round Table, 1:30 p.m., second Fridays, Emerald Pointe clubhouse, 25188 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Lunch available. 941-575-4269 or 941-639-0782.
- Senior Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., daily coffee and conversation, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., low-impact exercises start at 10 a.m., Bingo 10 a.m., 50 cents to play two cards—additional cards 25 cents. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Assorted games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free food, 6-10 a.m., Monday through Friday, Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St., Arcadia.
- Arcadia Quilt Club, 9-11:30 a.m., Fridays, Palace Dance Hall, 1627 N.E. Floridian Circle, Arcadia.
- DeSoto Public Library, free movie for seniors, Fridays, 1 p.m.
- iPads and eBooks, Instruction and assistance with questions about using your digital devices, 3 p.m. Fridays, DeSoto Public Library.
- Walk & Talk: gentle exercise and conversation, 8 a.m., Fridays, DeSoto Public Library.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Hispanic, 7 p.m., 426 N. Brevard Ave., next to El Charro Rest., Arcadia.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Second Tradition 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 900 W. Oak St., Arcadia.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Arcadia/Nocatee Group, 7 p.m., Nocatee Methodist Church, 4502 S.W. Welles Ave.
- Faith Mission, free lunches for anyone in need, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 1109 S.E. 9th St., Arcadia. Donations accepted.
- Square Dancing classes, Palace Square Dance Hall, 1627 N.E. Floridian Circle, from 7-9 p.m., Fridays. Robert, 813-601-1834, Mary, 941-380-5336 or 494-2749
SATURDAY
- Modern Woodmen of A
- merica Chapter 16497 will meet on Sat., Feb. 9 at Mosaic Arena to cheer the bike riders coming back from their rides about 9 a.m. and throughout the morning. Modern Woodmen is doing a Matching Fund for the Tiny Town houses and this is one way we can participate. Bring a chair.
- Saturday Night Lights, downtown Tree of Knowledge Park, second Saturdays, October through March. Free family fun.
- Women in Fellowship Ministry, second Saturdays, 10 a.m., Greater Mt. Zion AME Church, 256 S. Orange Ave., Arcadia. Be uplifted, motivated and inspired by God. Free and open to the public. Light brunch.
- John Morgan Ingraham House museum, 120 W. Whidden St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., second Saturdays.
- DeSoto County Historical Society Research Library, open in the Ingraham Seed House, 120 W. Whidden Street, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., second and fourth Saturdays, and by appointment.
- DeSoto County Library, children’s movies, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Must be accompanied. 993-4851.
SUNDAY
- Bicycling Adult Group Ride, Sundays, Arcadia Winn-Dixie parking lot, 7:45 a.m. Ride departs at 8 a.m. All riders must wear an approved bicycling helmet and obey all Florida traffic safety laws. Moderate level ride—12 to 15 m.p.h.—10 to 30 mile rides. Faster riders may ride at their own pace if desired, slower riders will not be left behind. gypsygirlrides513@gmail.com.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Serenity Group, Grace Lutheran Church, 900 W. Oak St. (State Road 70), Arcadia, 8 p.m. Sundays.
- Hispanic Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Sundays, 426 Brevard Ave. next to El Charro restaurant, Arcadia.
MONDAY
- Modern Woodmen Chapter 16497, 4:30 p.m. at Reef ‘n Beef, Arcadia. To RSVP, 494-1679 by Feb. 7, leave a message.
- DeSoto County Veterans Honor Guard practice, 6 p.m. second Mondays, American Legion Post, Arcadia.
- American Legion Post K-11, 7 p.m. second Mondays, 2124 NW American Legion Dr. Arcadia.
- Amvets Ladies Auxiliary, 7 p.m., second Mondays.
- American Merchant Marines Veterans, Robert J. MacAlvanah Chapter (Suncoast Chapter), noon, second Mondays, The Family Table Restaurant, 14132 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. All Merchant Mariners and their spouses are welcome. 941-625-3234.
- GFWC Arcadia Woman’s Club, second Mondays through May, clubhouse in Veterans Memorial Park, 2288 NW American Legion Way, potluck at 11:30 a.m. followed by a meeting. Bring guests. 494-2966.
- Senior Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., daily coffee and conversation, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Low-impact exercises 10 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Assorted games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free food 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday, Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St., Arcadia.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free meals, Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St., Arcadia. 494-2543
- Women of Worship “WOW” Women’s ministry, 6:15 p.m., Mondays, Freedom Fellowship Christian Ministries, 1528 N.E. Turner Ave., Arcadia.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Baggers Group, noon, Mondays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St., Arcadia.
TUESDAY
- All Faiths Food Bank, assist with SNAP benefits applications, Feb. 12 and March 11, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Friendship Centers, 1 S. Orange Ave. (corner of W. Oak and S. Orange, Arcadia). Photo ID, Social Security card, proof of income.
- DeSoto Board of County Commissioners, 9 a.m./6:30 p.m., County Administration building, Room 103, 201 E. Oak St., Arcadia.
- DeSoto County School Board, 5:30 p.m., meeting room, DeSoto County School District, 530 La Solona Ave., Arcadia.
- Tuesday Night Quilters, second and fourth Tuesdays, Turner Civic/Ag Center, Arcadia, 5:30-7 p.m. 494-4652.
- Daughters of the American Revolution, second Tuesdays, October-May, 11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Beef O’ Brady’s, Arcadia. All are welcome to attend.
- Vietnam Brotherhood/Echo Company, 7 p.m., first and third Tuesdays, Post 60, 2846 S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Tim Martin, 990-0185.
- DeSoto Public Library, monthly Library Book Club, 3 p.m. Group book discussion, open to everyone.
- DeSoto Memorial Hospital, free blood pressure screenings, 3-4 p.m., DeSoto Memorial Hospital McSwain Room. 494-8432
WEDNESDAY
- All Faiths Food Bank, free food, second Wednesdays, 3-5:30 p.m., St. Edmund Episcopal Church, 327 W. Hickory St., Arcadia.
- Been There Ranchers’ and Farmers’ Club, second and fourth Wednesdays through April, 1 p.m., first clubhouse inside South Entrance Arcadia Village Country Club. North of Walmart, State Road 70. 494-6257. Free. Tours, speakers, conversation, friends, fun, all welcome.
- Senior Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., daily coffee and conversation, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., low-impact exercises start at 10 a.m., Weigh-In Healthy Eating and Recipe Sharing 10 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Assorted games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free food 6-10 a.m., Monday through Friday, Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St., Arcadia.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free meals, Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St., Arcadia.
- Hour of Power Prayer, noon, Freedom Fellowship Christian Ministries, 1528 N.E. Turner Ave., Arcadia.
- AA “Brown Bagger,” Wednesdays, noon, Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St., Arcadia.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Serenity, 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 900 W. Oak St. (State Road 70), Arcadia.
- “Art for Kids,” 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, DeSoto County Library’s children’s wing. This free program, sponsored by the DeSoto County Arts and Humanities Council, is for elementary school-aged children.
THURSDAY
- Grandparents Raising Grandchildren and other Relations Raising Relations, second Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., Friendship Center, 219 W. Oak St., Arcadia.
- DeSoto County Veterans Council, second Thursdays, 6 p.m., Elks Lodge. Ron Jones, 941-806-7108.
- TEAM Arcadia, second Thursdays, January, April, July and October, 4:30 p.m. The purpose of TEAM Arcadia is to unite community organizations and coordinate community improvement efforts.
- DeSoto County Historical Society, noon, second Thursdays, Family Service Center annex, 310 W. Whidden St., Arcadia. Lunch $6, 11:30 a.m.
- Arcadia-DeSoto County Habitat for Humanity meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday monthly at the Habitat ReStore, 114 N. Polk Ave. Call 494-4118 or email desotohabitat@embarqmail.com for more information.
- Free blood pressure screenings administered by DeSoto Memorial Home Health at the Friendship Center, 219 W. Oak St., every second and fourth Thursday from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Senior Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., offer daily coffee and conversation 9 a.m.-1 p.m., crafts 9:30 a.m., second and fourth Thursdays free blood pressure screenings by Desoto Memorial Home Health. Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Not interested in scheduled activities? We have a large assortment of games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
- All Faiths Food Bank distributes free food 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St.
- DeSoto Public Library hosts Adult Coloring sessions every Thursday at 1 p.m. Bring your own work or see what the library has for you to color.
- Kiwanis meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Beef O’Brady’s.
- Narcotics Anonymous now meets Tuesday and Thursday from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. at St. Edmund’s Church in Arcadia. For information, call Curtis at 244-2884.
- All Faiths Food Bank distributes free food 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St.
- DeSoto County Library story time is at 3:30 p.m. at 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Call 993-4851 for more information.
- Faith Mission provides free lunches for anyone in need, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 1109 S.E. 9th St., Arcadia. Donations gratefully accepted.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Second Tradition meets at 7 p.m. at St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church, 327 W. Hickory St.
COMING EVENTS
- DeSoto County Literacy Council holds a volunteer tutor training workshop at Family Service Center, 310 W Whidden St., to train volunteers to teach adults conversational English and basic literacy on Friday, Feb. 15 at 8:30 a.m. To attend or for more information, call Susan Barnes at 993-1333 and leave a message.
- Bayfront Hospital will hold a free seminar on Hands-Only CPR and Early Heart Attack Care at Friendship Centers in Arcadia (now located at 1 S. Orange Ave., around the corner from 219 W. Oak St.), open to the public, on Thurs., Feb. 28 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. To register, call 494-5965.
- All Faiths Food Bank will be available to assist with SNAP benefits applications on Mon. March 11 from 9:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. at Friendship Centers, 1 S. Orange Ave. (corner of W. Oak and S. Orange). Bring a photo ID, Social Security card and proof of income.
- The Bugtussle Ramblers will perform at the monthly Bluegrass Saturday on Sat., Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at Harbor Heights Park, 27240 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda. Donation is $5 plus one canned good for the local food bank. For details, call 941-626-5399 or visit www.southwindbluegrassband.com.
SERVICE CLUBS
- Rotary Club of Arcadia meets at noon every Tuesday in the McSwain Room at DeSoto Memorial Hospital at noon.
- Kiwanis meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Beef O’Brady’s.
- DeSoto Toastmasters meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at noon to 1 p.m. at First State Bank of Arcadia, 400 N. Brevard Ave. For information, call Victoria Provau, 494-2220 or email vprovau@fsbarca
- Knights of Columbus is a Catholic, male-social organization that provides its membership an excellent opportunity to further serve the church and community through support of family life. It also offers many opportunities for fraternal and family-oriented social activities. St. Paul’s Knights of Columbus meets every first Wednesday of the month, at 7:30 p.m., at the parish hall. For additional information, call John McVey at 494-6634 or Agustin Albiter at 491-4081.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
- DeSoto County Literacy Council is looking for volunteers for Adult Literacy and ESL (English as a Second Language), and GED tutors, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Volunteers are needed to help children in the community. If you enjoy working with kids, can commit to a volunteer schedule (1-2 hrs/wk between 2:30-4:30 p.m.), can work with different school subjects and can be a positive role model for children, then call Laura Rodriguez at 494-1068 or email laurarodriguez@embarqmail.com. You must pass a background check and must complete a volunteer orientation.
- Veterans — For free transportation to VA clinics, call 993-9670 for an appointment.
- Faith Mission provides free lunches for anyone in need, 1109 S.E. 9th St., Arcadia. They are in need of cash donations to help pay for utility bills and other expenses.
- DeSoto County Extension Office has a FAWN weather station in DeSoto County, which updates every 15 minutes. Visit http://fawn.ifas.ufl.edu/ for information.
- Addiction counseling—Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 800-431-1754.
