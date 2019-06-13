The DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce Early Bird Breakfast was hosted by DeSoto Health & Rehab on June 6. The event featured the reopening of the south/east wing of the Arcadia facility that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Irma’s winds and rain in 2017.
John R. Scott, marketing coordinator for DeSoto Health & Rehab, welcomed everyone to the chamber breakfast and introduced Heloise Badenhorst, owner and CEO of the facility, and Shawn Underwood, director of Rehab. Underwood, a graduate of Chicago State University, has over 20 years of experience as an occupational therapist and is a certified wellness coach.
Heloise Badenhorst announced that the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living will be awarding DeSoto Health & Rehab a Level 1 Bronze Award in the Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) category for a Commitment to Quality Health Care.
The award is the first of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which recognizes providers across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for patients in post-acute care facilities. A formal presentation will be in October at the 2019 Annual AHCA/NCAL Convention in Orlando.
Badenhorst acquired the 78-bed facility in 2014. The newly remodeled east wing will add an additional 30 beds, in large private rooms, for short-term rehab therapy.
Chamber members attending the Early Bird were able to tour the newly remodeled wing after being treated to an amazing breakfast provided by the DeSoto Health & Rehab kitchen.
The morning’s events concluded with the chamber’s executive director, Debbie Wertz, introducing June Spotlight member Diana Rhoneelli with DeSoto Senior Friendship Center. The organization provides a comprehensive list of services that enrich the lives of adults 60 and older. One of those services is a Grandparent Support Group offered at 10 a.m. on second Thursdays.
