DeSoto OKs trash fee increase

By CRAIG GARRETT
Arcadian Editor
It’ll run you a nickel per pickup.
That’s how an amended trash-hauling contract got pitched Monday by those supporting a rate increase for Womack Sanitation. DeSoto’s franchised hauler, Womack CEO Robert Womack told commissioners his costs are out run by inflation, labor and equipment. The 5-cent per pickup number would bring annual customer fees from $189 to $194.88.
Womack said his costs skyrocket—a front truck tire is $1,200, for example—yet DeSoto hasn’t granted Womack Sanitation a fee increase in four years, he said. His last request in June 2018 got bounced, even after he could show the same need.
“And we all know things (prices) have increased ... dramatically,” Womack told commissioners. The company started by his father started hauling trash in 1970, today has some 9,400 customers and logs 1 million yearly collections.
Because Womack Sanitation contracts with DeSoto County, his ask gave customers the chance to respond. A handful marched to the podium. And most supported the increase, with conditions. Recycling, landscaping pickups and/or central pickup areas, fewer landfill holiday closings, senior affordability and linking future increases to inflation rather than a trash industry index, which could run more, these comments dominated public conversation. Another woman wondered when Womack’s franchise agreement ended and if rolloff dumpsters may be competitively bid, things of that nature.
And Commissioner Buddy Mansfield said Womack’s reputation helped him decide. One constituent’s concerns about rubbish, for instance, were “absolutely taken care of” that day, Mansfield said before favoring the rate hike.
Commissioner Elton Langford, last summer pushing to deny Womack more money, was supportive on Monday. The company keeps its equipment in good order, has vehicle cameras to track its workers and possible disputes and “is a well-oiled machine,” he said. “We need to take care of our own.”
Following the commission’s unanimous vote, Womack said: “I’m glad all our hard work is appreciated.”
In other news: Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to a one-time worker bonus. DeSoto will pay out about $291,892 to its 234 budgeted positions. Administrator Mandy Hines said the county couldn’t afford annual pay increases but wanted to reward staff with a bonus of up to $1,200.
Arcadia news: A 7-year, $23 million sanitary sewer project should begin next week along westbound State Road 70 at Parker Avenue. Expect single-lane slowdowns as crews bore under SR-70 at the rail-crossing. Phase one runs about $6.2 million, funded with state grants and zero-interest loans. Road repairs are included over the project’s lifetime.
