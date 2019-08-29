DMH Home Health to the rescue

By SARAH HIPP
DeSoto Memorial Hospital
We are so proud to report that our very own DeSoto Memorial Hospital Home Health Department has earned a 5-star rating on patient satisfaction scores from CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services). Of the 19 Home Health Agencies, or HHA, in our demographic area, only two have earned this prestigious status. It’s not hard to believe that DeSoto Memorial’s Home Health staffers have accomplished such a task considering how great they treat their patients.
I asked one of their patients if he could say a few words about DMH’s Home Health, and he said, “They were great during (Hurricane) Irma. I had no power for two weeks. My body doesn’t regulate temperature well and I’m required to use an electric alternating bed or I could have a heatstroke. They brought me food and water before the storm and called me every day to see if I was OK and even did extra visits after the storm hit.
“My nurse, Desta Nania, brought me ice and water and did more for me than anyone else did. She even asked if I needed her to bring me gas to keep my generator running so I could run my fan and my electric bed,” adding that staff had brought him turkeys for Christmas and Thanksgiving!
When our Home Health administrators were asked what they felt their strongest measure of success was, Stephanie Yoder RN, clinical supervisor/DON, said, “Our nurses are extremely dedicated, compassionate and team-oriented. They are highly trained and have excellent critical thinking skills. We continually strive to advance our staff through continuing education and training,” adding that “we foster a collaborative atmosphere to promote best practices in patient care. We are continuously looking for educational opportunities and hands-on training.”
After Hurricane Irma, DMH Home Health was the primary HHA that responded to patients in the home following the storm. We are so proud of our Home Health team and will keep serving our community’s needs with our 5-star staff.
Those wishing to donate supplies for homebound patients this hurricane season, please contact DeSoto Memorial Hospital’s Home Health Department, 863-494-3535, or Sarah Hipp, 863-993-7601.
