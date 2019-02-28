Epiphany Health, a Direct Primary Care program, has held an openhouse and ribbon-cutting event at 1006 North Mills Ave. The membership-based service has a lease arrangement with DeSoto Memorial Hospital and an arrangement to provide primary care to DMH employees electing to participate.
Dr. Lee Gross said membership is $65 per month for each adult ($75 for age 65 and up), $25 for the first child, and $10 for each additional child. Membership gives full access to doctors (25-visits/year), with no co-pays or deductibles, plus access to a network of services at drastically reduced prices.
The Arcadia location complements Epiphany Health’s North Port location. Partnering with Dr. Gross to provide primary care is Dr. William L. Crouch, a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Medicine with certification in Family Medicine. Dr. Gross, a graduate of Case Western Reserve School of Medicine (Ohio), is an active political advocate of simplifying and reducing healthcare costs. www.epiphanyhealth.org
Sidebar:
William Gregory Steube, U.S. representative for Florida’s 17th congressional district, returned to DeSoto County to update his constituents from the nine counties he represents (Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Okeechobee, Polk and Sarasota). The DeSoto County Republican Executive Committee hosted Steube at their monthly meeting at Beef O’ Brady’s, where Steube delivered a report on happenings in Washington. A group of 20 listened intently, including one of the county’s newest Republicans, DeSoto County commissioner Elton Langford. Steube said he was very fortunate, as a freshman congressman, to be placed on three House committees (Judiciary, Veteran’s Affairs, Oversight and Reform). But, as a minority member, Democrats will not allow amendments to any of their House bills, which he said contain a multitude of “pork projects.”
Rep. Steube’s local office is in Punta Gorda, at 226 Taylor St. 941-575-9101.
