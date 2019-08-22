We’ve all seen “for sale” signs at a house or property. But sometimes the sign lists extras such as “foreclosure” or “short sale” or even “bank owned.” To the average person, it might indicate something went awry. But to a more trained eye, it is an indication of a great deal for an interested party.
Foreclosure is a final legal action that is the result of a default of an agreed upon secured payment arrangement (commonly known as a mortgage), which allows the lender (mortgagee) to take possession from the borrower (mortgagor) the security (property). In order to recoup even a portion of their investment, lenders will often sell the foreclosed property at a deeply discounted price. The entire foreclosure process, from the filing of the lis pendens (written notice of default) to the final sale of the property, takes place at the Clerk’s Office.
It is common knowledge that the Great Recession of 2008 caused a housing crisis that hasn’t been seen in the United States since the Great Depression of the 1920s. Foreclosures spiked severely as adjustable rate mortgages increased and job loss caused late and eventually missed payments. Florida was one of the hardest hit states for foreclosures, and DeSoto County certainly wasn’t immune. In 2007 and 2009, there was an average of 450 foreclosures filed in this county. However, in 2008 that number doubled, as 903 foreclosure cases were filed in DeSoto County. That pales in comparison to Lee County, home of the infamous “rocket docket,” where the average foreclosure hearing lasted a mere 20 seconds and an average of 1,000 cases a day were heard. More recent numbers for foreclosures filed in DeSoto are: 2015 (269 cases), 2016 (224 cases) and 2017 (175 cases). As you can see, foreclosures are a pendulum and thankfully we are currently swinging away from the crisis.
A foreclosure is a civil action, and it doesn’t automatically mean a person is going to lose his or her home. After the initial case is filed, the defendant has 20 days to respond. A hearing is set after the expiration of the 20 days. A final judgment may be issued and a sale of the property scheduled. It is important to note, however, that a foreclosure can be stopped at any point in this process if the parties can come to an agreement. This is usually by way of mortgage modification. This is true all the way past the sale, as it has happened before that an agreement was reached after the sale of the property, but before the expiration of the 10-day wait before the issuance of the certificate of title, which gives permanent ownership to the successful bidder.
If you are currently dealing with a foreclosure and have questions, we would be happy to assist you. While we can’t give legal advice, our knowledgeable foreclosure clerks Bridgette and Desiree can certainly help you with anything procedural. Please feel free to contact them at 863-993-4876 for assistance. As always you can email me directly at nadia.daughtrey@desotoclerk.com if there is anything I can help you with.
In other news around the Clerk’s Office:
We will be closed (Monday) Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day, resuming normal business hours at 8 a.m. (Tuesday) Sept. 3.
Our next fundraiser begins at 2 p.m. (Friday) Sept. 6. Is it hot enough for you outside? Come to the Clerk’s Office and cool off with a refreshing bowl of ice cream! For $3 you can build your very own sundae! There will be a wide variety of ice cream and toppings to choose from. All proceeds benefit our local Guardian Ad Litem Christmas gift program.
We will be closed (Monday) Sept. 30 in observance of Rosh Hashanah. This is a recognized religious holiday within the entire 12th Judicial Circuit. We will resume normal business hours at 8 a.m. (Tuesday) Oct. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.