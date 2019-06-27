1. Write every day.
The worst writing in the world is still better than no writing at all. If you want to finish a book, your writing has to be a daily habit. A day off will be necessary and advisable, now and then, but make your daily writing session a habit.
2. Market every day.
Marketing your book is your responsibility. Even a traditionally published author must market their book because the publisher will do little or nothing to increase your sales. Each day’s efforts need not be a massive undertaking but each day should be your opportunity to accomplish at least a small portion of the “Marketing Pie.”
3. Learn every day.
The Internet is overflowing with articles, helpful hints, and great stories, that are directly related to marketing, writing, editing, cover art, research, and a whole lot more. It should be your goal to learn something new about your industry every day.
4. When you finish a chapter, leave it alone.
Do not edit the chapter, do not polish it, do not even reread it. Put it away! When your book is finished, take a 2 to 4 week break and then read the entire book. The passage of time will improve the clarity of your vision, your editing, your writing, and therefore your book.
5. Have fun.
So many authors have transformed their craft into a time-consuming and tedious chore. If your writing has become a “job”, it will suffer. The pleasure of writing is directly related to the quality of your writing. When it ceases to be fun, take a break, regain your perspective, and begin anew.
Mark Barie is the award-winning author of War Calls, Love Cries, a Civil War love story available at amazon.com, or by contacting the author at markbarie.com, authormarkbarie@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.