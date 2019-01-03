Fresh perspective for Florida
Say hello to 2019 and a whole new era for Florida agriculture. This month, Nikki Fried takes over the commissioner of agriculture office. And what a way to make an entrance. It’s historic. Back in the summer, it would have been near impossible to predict what (eventually) came out of the midterm election marathon. Surprise! By a razor-thin margin and a side of drama, the Sunshine State officially elected the Democratic candidate to the ag commissioner seat. Welcome to the fray, Nikki.
Did you know only once in the history of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has a female held that position? For four months in 2001, Terry Lee Rhodes was the interim commissioner, between Robert Crawford’s stint and Charles H. Bronson’s tenure. She was appointed by then-Gov. Jeb Bush. Fried, however, is the first female elected to the post.
Party lines and gender aside, Fried will be a major shift in culture compared to what those with farming interests have been used to for a long time. Outgoing commissioner Adam Putnam, a fifth-generation Florida Cracker with deep farming roots, picked up where Bronson left off. The local ag community will miss his leadership and his in-the-field perspective.
Fried certainly brings with her a different vibe, energy, and take on the office. In mainstream media interviews leading up to the election, she stressed how much she wants to shake things up. A large part of her election campaign focused on placing all medical marijuana regulation under the fold of FDACS, something that has been handled up to this point by the Florida Department of Health.
Beyond the strong stance on expanding medical marijuana use and access, it’s likely Fried will be taking the fast track toward a wide learning curve when it comes to the “agriculture” part of her new title.
She candidly admits her background is not steeped in cowgirl hats and tractors but realizes the commissioner’s role serves a much wider audience beyond farm fences.
All of this might seem like a challenge for the comfort zone that has been in place here for decades, but it could be a major opportunity for the industry to step up and show Fried what we’re truly about and where to advocate on our behalf.
On her website, Fried lists the following as priorities for her administration:
Medical Marijuana
Citrus Greening
Blue-Green Algae Blooms
Farm-To-School Program
Food Deserts
Water
Industrial Hemp
Climate Change and Sea-level Rise
The usual suspects—plus a few outliers—appear to be present and accounted for. That’s a good start.
Like you, I’m interested to see what Fried will bring to the table. Overall, I’m optimistic. Change can be refreshing. It is the one constant in life we can rely on. And no recounts needed.
Paul Rusnak is the Senior Managing Online Editor of Florida Grower, American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower and Greenhouse Grower magazines.
Putnam: Florida ag will remain strong
As my term as Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture comes to an end, I reflect on the past eight years and all the accomplishments we’ve made working with the agriculture industry, and the challenges we’ve taken head-on and overcome.
“Fresh From Florida” products are sought, bought, and sold around the globe, and our hardworking farmers and ranchers work year-round to provide us with abundant, wholesome food. Florida’s farmers and ranchers have persevered through whatever Mother Nature has thrown their way, from pests and disease to hurricanes.
Florida’s 47,000 farms produce around 300 different commodities enjoyed throughout the Sunshine State and around the globe. It has been an honor to promote them through the “Fresh From Florida” program.
In 2011, we had 42 partnerships with retail chains, and we increased that number by 100 percent to 84 partnerships. Today, more than 11,000 outlets feature “Fresh From Florida” products. Also, we’ve expanded retail operations from 18 nations and territories in 2010 to 25 in 2018. Overall, Florida agricultural exports have increased from $3.1 billion in 2010 to $4.04 billion in 2017.
We’ve faced invasive pests that had not been seen in decades, and we’ve continued the relentless battle against diseases. When we detected the Oriental fruit fly in Miami-Dade County in 2015, it was all hands on deck to eradicate this pest. By working closely with the agriculture industry, we prevented its spread to other areas of the state and protected Miami-Dade’s agriculture industry. We, along with our federal partners at the USDA and local partners, successfully eradicated it in February 2016.
When Hurricane Irma made landfall in September 2017, its path could not have been more lethal for Florida agriculture. While damages caused by Hurricane Irma totaled more than $2.5 billion, and much-needed relief is still on its way, our agriculture industry has rebuilt and persevered. Florida agriculture is strong.
Unfortunately, we have not yet successfully found the treatment or cure for citrus greening disease. Despite $210 million being invested in research, and the unfailing commitment of the industry, the Legislature, and the department, the answers still elude us. We cannot lose our state’s signature crop and the billions of dollars in economic impact it represents. This fight must go on; and with tenacity, research, and collaboration, the citrus industry will continue to be a vibrant part of our landscape.
It has been an honor and the opportunity of a lifetime to serve as Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture. As a fifth-generation Floridian, and as a farmer and rancher, I’m proud of the contributions we’ve made together to bolster one of our state’s largest and most important industries. While much work remains, it has been deeply gratifying to be part of such a tremendous effort to serve not only Florida’s agriculture industry, but all Floridians. I thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for the opportunity.
Adam H. Putnam is the departing Florida Commissioner of Agriculture
Next growing season with fresh eyes
It’s no secret 2018 was a tough one. Whether it was fire blight, summer diseases, relentless pests, or a roller coaster ride from Mother Nature, you sure had your hands full. And, I suspect at this time of year you’re wondering why the 2018 growing season unfolded the way it did.
New Year’s finds me in the same frame of mind. I find myself thinking about how the past year went and how many opportunities for growth and change I passed up or mishandled. Or, just shock at how quickly another year has started.
I’m sure you can relate. Dave Eddy and I spent many hours poring over the responses to our State of the Industry survey. Many growers said production levels were down and that was attributed to fungus and rots, high insect pressure, droughts, rain, fire, hail, poor pollination, birds, or even labor.
I’ve also heard the same sentiment from you as I’ve spoken to you at winter meetings. Suffice it to say, I’m guessing you were delighted to close the books on the 2018 season. And one social media post seemed to sum up the sentiment well.
“The last of the harvests are in, and we can move on from a truly awful 2018 growing season,” Grower Ben Wenk of Three Springs Fruit in Aspers, PA, wrote on an Instagram post. “We’re humbled, tired, and a little bitter. We learned a lot. And now it’s over. We’re also thankful for anything the rains didn’t destroy.”
It’s easy to wallow in the disappointments and frustrations that come with growing. To get caught up in everything that you didn’t do. To analyze the minutia of the past growing season. But there’s not much you can do to change the past.
Now, it’s January, and with this month comes a fresh start, of sorts. There are a few things you’ll likely need to be mindful of, especially if you had pest or disease pressure or fire blight in 2018. But you get the opportunity to try it all again, and with knowledge gleaned from the past years
One thing I admire is how resilient you are, even after a difficult 2018. The next growing season is around the corner and with it another chance. You might have had a tough year, but you’re ready to tackle the next one.
Here’s your opportunity to try something new. Here’s your chance to make the coming year season the best ever.
Here’s to a great 2019 growing season. Now, go out there and get ‘em!
Christina Herrick is the Senior Editor of American Fruit Grower magazine
