Florida credit unions ranked by Forbes

Forbes recently released a list of “America’s Best Credit Unions in Each State,” which ranked the top 10 in Florida, including those with locations in Arcadia and Lake Suzy.
There are more than 5,000 credit unions with 117 million members across the U.S., according to the list.
“Members-only credit unions typically have lower fees and offer better interest rates than traditional banks, and the nonprofit model also puts the customer first, resulting in higher levels of satisfaction,” the Forbes list states.
Forbes worked with market research firm Statista to produce the list. More than 25,000 customers in the U.S. were surveyed for their opinions.
“We are extremely proud of making this list, which reflects both the quality of our personal service and the high level of sophistication we offer with our digital and branch services,” said Achieva CEO Gary Regoli. “As a nonprofit owned by our members, finding ways to meet their needs is everything to us.”
Anyone who lives or works in DeSoto, Charlotte, Collier, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties, or whose family member has an Achieva Credit Union account, can bank there.
Some of the credit unions also have other shared branch locations throughout the country.
These are the rankings from Forbes:
1. Eglin Credit Union has locations in northwest Florida.
2. Partners Federal Credit Union has locations outside Orlando.
3. Central Credit Union of Florida has locations in northwest Florida.
4. First Florida Credit Union has locations throughout the state but not locally in Charlotte or southern Sarasota counties.
5. USF Federal Credit Union has ATM and branch locations around Tampa Bay and Central Florida, but also has some shared branch locations in Arcadia and Lake Suzy.
6. Tyndall Credit Union has locations in northwest Florida.
7. Grow Financial Federal Credit Union has locations north of the area between the areas of Bradenton and Spring Hill.
8. FAIRWINDS Credit Union has locations around the Orlando area.
9. Achieva Credit Union has locations throughout the area including Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Venice and North Port.
10. VyStar Credit Union has locations in northeast Florida including Orange City.
