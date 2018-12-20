Flying high at Arcadia Municipal, Top Gun in January

It is an airport, after all. So why not have fun with flying?
Arcadia Municipal Airport next month hosts the Top Gun Spot Landing Contest, a skills event with pilots touching the wheels of their plane on a line on the hard-surfaced runway, the closer the better. Prizes will be awarded and airport management hopes to bring up to 20 pilots into the competition.
The fun part is we are invited to bring a lawnchair and watch. Things kick off 11 a.m. on Jan. 5, a Saturday. There will be other amusements, a food truck and general fun surrounding small aviation, said Shelley Peacock, Arcadia Municipal Airport’s general manager.
“Everyone is welcome to come out and show their support to these aviators that think they have what it takes,” Peacock joked about the Top Gun contest.
Arcadia Municipal has endured much in the last year. One company hired as its Fixed Base Operator this summer parted on a sour note, and a previous FBO’s manager won a lawsuit against the city over faulty equipment.
But the slate is wiped clean, and the city run airport under Peacock is making significant changes, including a new $1 million turf runway, other paving upgrades to its hangar taxi lanes and a commercial hangar that should start construction next year. The best news for the city’s pocketbook is that almost all costs are funded with federal and Florida Department of Transportation grants.
And its nonprofit Friends of Arcadia Airport this year added a comfort station for visiting pilots and the word is out that camping is available to pilots cruising the skies, Peacock said, an exception in Florida aviation. Traveling pilots land, pull into the site, pitch a tent and rest. A courtesy van is also a new option. And fuel is about $1.70 a gallon cheaper than a couple of months ago, an incentive to draw pilots.
The January event will introduce visitors to Arcadia Municipal Airport, as well as bring a day of fun. Pilots are eligible for prizes of fuel, trophies and gift packages. A barbecue food truck, a helicopter skills demonstration and other things are planned. Breakfast refreshments will also be available for early birds.
And because things are looking up, a part-time worker at the airport will get hired. Starting pay is $10.58.
“We’re doing good,” Peacock said.
Flying High
Arcadia Municipal Airport
Owner city of Arcadia
DeSoto County, Florida
Elevation AMSL 60 ft./18 m
Website http://arcadiaairport.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.