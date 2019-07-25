^pBy LEN INGRASSIA
Arcadian Auto Editor
It’s been a few years since the Ford Ranger nameplate appeared in the US truck market. The mid-size pickup faded from the Dearborn automaker’s lineup in 2011 to boost sales of the venerable F-Series, which it did.
But it also gave rivals such as Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier, GM’s Canyon and Colorado and others the market room to gobble up the mid-size niche. But the restyled Ranger is back to win sales in a crowded field. Know that the Ranger has been sold all along in global markets as more of a work truck.
Ford says the US version is mostly new, geared toward young families with personal touches that include high-end tech equipment, tow packages and lots of safety gear.
Pros:
Punchy turbo-four
Off-road contender
Affordable
Ranger Raptor (2021)
Cons:
Interior storage space
One engine
Base model lacking
The 2019 Ranger is available in three trim levels; XL ($24,300), XLT and Lariat, with either a six-foot Super Cab or five-foot crew cab. Our Lariat 4x4 test Ranger based at $40,000 before options.
All trim levels are equipped with a 2.3-liter turbo-charged, four-cylinder that develops 270 horsepower with 310 lb-ft of torque through its back wheels, giving it a leg up on most rivals. A durable 10-speed transmission is standard across the lineup.
In our independent testing, the Ranger completed a zero to 60 sprint in 7.4 seconds, about average for this segment.
What we liked most about the new Ranger is its versatility as a workhorse or a dressed up pickup ready for adventure. Most options can be intermixed between trim levels, minus a few goodies. If off-roading or towing up to 7,500-pounds are on your wish list, plan to add an FX4 Off-Road package and a Trailer Tow package to the base model to make that happen.
Included in the off-road package is an electronic locking rear differential that locks the axle completely at both wheels simultaneously delivering full off-road traction, off-road tires, suspension tuning, front tow hooks and skid plates.
Also included is a terrain management system and Trail Control, a sort of cruise control for off-road that lets you concentrate on steering. The tow package adds a Class IV trailer hitch and wiring harness.
Ranger on pavement delivers a fairly smooth ride with a lofty front suspension. It’s the solid rear axle with leaf springs that remind you your driving a pickup. Overall the Ranger is capable with ample power when needed.
We found the 10-speed transmission hard to confuse. Downshifts were precise with little lag time as it searched for and found the right gear.
Safety equipment is a big part of a purchase these days and the Ranger offers an array of driver assistance features including lane departure warning and assist, blind-spot monitors with trailer coverage and rear cross-traffic alert and emergency braking.
Adaptive cruise control is only available on upper trim levels, same with navigation, although the Ranger offers connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net^p
2019 Ford Ranger Lariat
Price: $24,300 and up
Engine: 2.3-liter turbocharged and intercooled DOHC 16-valve inline-4, aluminum block and head, direct fuel injection
EPA rated mileage: 20 city, 24 highway, 22 combined
Assembled: St. Paul, Minnesota; U.S./Canadian parts content, major source of foreign parts, country of origin, engine and transmission, not available
Crash test ratings: Neither the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) nor the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) had rated the Ford Ranger as of this writing.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile bumper to bumper; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain.
