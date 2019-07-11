Fuel prices dip, FDOT's new commuter app

Florida gas prices are drifting lower after surging 15 cents last week. Florida drivers are now paying an average of $2.67 per gallon at the pump.
The price of crude (WTI) declined nearly $2 per barrel last week, after rising more than $7 per barrel the week before. Oil is now $15 per barrel less than this time last year, which is helping to keep pump prices at a discount.
The state average of $2.67 per gallon is 14 cents more than a week ago, and 6 cents more than last month ago. However, Florida drivers are still paying 5 cents per gallon less than this time last year.
The state average remains 13 cents per gallon less than the highest daily average price of 2019. So far, summertime gas prices have averaged $2.56 per gallon since Memorial Day. The state average on Independence Day was $2.68 per gallon — 2.5 cents less than last year’s holiday.
Regional prices
Most expensive metro markets
West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.72), Sebring ($2.71) and Homosassa Springs ($2.71)
Least expensive metro markets
Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.62), Punta Gorda ($2.64) and Miami ($2.65)
Commute Connector Program
The Florida Department of Transportation District One is launching the Commute Connector program, providing a new resource on work transportation options. Commute Connector focuses on improving shared mobility in Southwest Florida, things such as carpooling, vanpooling, transit, biking, walking and even telecommuting as alternatives to driving alone. The effort is designed to expand access to jobs and reduce traffic congestion.
Commuters can use a free mobile app to form carpool and vanpool groups, as well as find information about available transit services. By recording “green” trips in the mobile app, commuters can earn rewards, from coupons to monthly drawings. To find the app in the iOS or Google Play store, search for “Commute Connector.” In addition, Commute Connector provides free consultations to employers to set up commuter benefit programs. Examples of how companies can encourage their workforce to take advantage of transportation options include offering a carpool/vanpool parking program, providing transit passes or launching a telecommute program. www.commuteconnector.com
