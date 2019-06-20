Florida gas prices dipped below $2.50 per gallon for the first time since March 12. The state average declined 9 cents during the past week.
“Falling gas prices accelerated last week, after another week of strong crude oil and gasoline supply figures,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Domestic crude inventories set a new 2019 high, forcing oil prices to their lowest levels since January. Strong fuel supplies should keep gas prices low this summer. The state average should drop another 5 cents this week.”
So far this summer, Florida gas prices have averaged $2.57 per gallon. The state average is now 11 cents less than what drivers paid on Memorial Day, and 30 cents less than the highest price of 2019 (established in April).
Florida drivers are now paying 9 cents less than last week, 17 cents less than a month ago, and 26 cents less than this time last year. The year-over-year price deficit is due to lower crude oil prices, which are currently $12.50 per barrel less than a year ago.
Last week, crude oil prices settled as low as $51.14 per barrel on Wednesday. On Friday, the price of WTI settled at $52.51 per barrel, nearly $1.50 per barrel less than a week ago. The latest figures from the EIA showed a 0.5 percent increase in domestic crude supplies; contributing to a 2 percent build during the past two weeks. U.S. oil production remains near record highs. Meanwhile, gasoline supplies and production both increased for another week.
Regional prices
Most expensive metro markets
Naples ($2.61), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.59) and Panama City ($2.58)
Least expensive metro markets
Punta Gorda ($2.38), The Villages ($2.41) and Jacksonville ($2.42)
