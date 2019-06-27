Florida gas prices were the lowest in four months. Wave so long to that. With crude oil surging nearly $5 per barrel, higher gas prices are back.
Crude oil and gasoline futures prices rebounded last week due to:
• Rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the downing of a U.S. drone
• A massive fire at a Philadelphia refinery — the largest refinery on the U.S. east coast, which could require supplies to be redirected from other regions
• Growing optimism over the possibility of the United States and China reaching an end to the ongoing trade dispute
• A bullish inventory report from the EIA showing slight reductions to both crude supply and production
The price of U.S. crude settled at $57.43 per barrel on Friday, after sinking below $52 per barrel on Monday. The highest daily settlement for U.S. crude this year was $66.30 per barrel in April. The lowest was $46.54/b in January.
Florida drivers are paying an average price of $2.43 per gallon at the pump, the lowest daily average price since February. Sunday’s state average is 7 cents less than last week, 19 cents less than last month, and 27 cents less than last year.
So far this year, the Florida state average sank as low as $2.12 per gallon in January, and reached a high of nearly $2.80 per gallon in April.
