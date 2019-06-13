Florida gas price increases came as a surprise, considering strong supply levels and continued weakness in crude and wholesale gasoline prices. However, it appears prices at the pump are stabilizing, and beginning to inch lower again.
Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $2.62 per gallon. That price is 16 cents less than the national average, and 18 cents less this year’s highest daily average price of $2.80/g.
Summer forecastAAA forecasts U.S. gas prices will average $2.70 per gallon this summer. In Florida, the average could be 10 cents less. If that price holds, it would be the cheapest summer at the pump in two years.
When it comes to filling up at the pump, Americans are changing their perception of what they consider “too expensive.” AAA’s 2019 Gas Price survey found that 50 percent of consumers think paying $3/gallon is too high. Last year, the answer was $2.70 per gallon. America’s current threshold for high prices is now 50 cents higher than their feelings just three years ago, when half of Americans considered $2.50/g too expensive, in 2016.
Even with Americans being more tolerant of higher gas prices, you can still expect 74 percent of Americans to make lifestyle changes to offset increased pump prices. Of those, nearly a quarter (24 percent) say $2.75/g would motivate them to make the following changes:
Combine errands or trips, 65 percent (down from 79 percent in 2018)
Drive less, 60 percent (down from 73 percent in 2018)
Reduce shopping or dining out, 49 percent (down from 61 percent in 2018)
Delay major purchases, 43 percent (down from 50 percent in 2018)
Drive a more fuel efficient vehicle, 35 percent (down from 46 percent in 2018)
Hurricane seasonThe mere threat of a hurricane, especially one that threatens the shutdown of Gulf Coast refineries, can dramatically impact the price of crude and gasoline until normal operations resume. In 2017, Hurricane Harvey caused extensive flooding and disrupted Gulf Coast refinery operations. As a result, gas prices in Florida rose an average of 42 cents per gallon.
In its 2019 Atlantic hurricane season outlook, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center said that warmer-than-average sea-surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, ongoing El Niño conditions, and an enhanced West African monsoon could produce nine to 15 named storms, including four to eight hurricanes and two to four major hurricanes. An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.
SummaryAs Americans settle into summer, many outliers could pave the way for unexpected price bumps, so stayed tuned. Motorists can always find the latest national and state gas price averages and trends at GasPrices.AAA.com. Weekly gas price analysis can be found at the new AAA Florida Newsroom.
