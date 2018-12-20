Were you out on the bike Thanksgiving morning? If you were, I might have seen you as I rode an easy 30 miles just to make room for an extra piece of pumpkin pie. I probably spotted a hundred other cyclists out and about.
I’m guessing that you read that a piece of pumpkin pie has about 300 calories. My 30-mile ride (according to the computer on the bike) popped up and showed three pieces of pumpkin pie for calories burned. Well, 900 calories anyway. The downside to this revelation was that I did have the extra pieces of pie for dessert, so no weight loss Thanksgiving Day.
Now that turkey day is history, what is next in the world of cycling? Yup, Christmas, or perhaps to incorporate everyone’s beliefs, the holidays. Those of you that have one or more cyclists in the household have it easy when it comes to preparing a list and checking it twice. Many people have a hard time deciding what to give for a gift so they end up sending a gift card. If that’s the scenario at your house, make it a gift card to a local bike shop.
The reality is that cycling has many items that every rider needs — sometimes because the old one wears out, and sometimes it’s just a really cool thing to have. For example, tires always need to be replaced whether you ride casually a few miles a day or put in more miles on the bike than you do your car.
I get a little over 4,000 miles on a set of tires, so I need two sets a year. If you ride just a few miles a year, you’ll find that tires suffer dry rot. And of course, as I discovered a week ago, I rode over something which I never saw but it tore my tire up and had to be replaced. Tires come in different sizes, so verify the tire fits your wheels.
A great gift for a cyclist is a gift certificate to a local bike shop for a tune-up and maintenance check. I ride a lot and I ride hard. I don’t have time to take the bike in for the routine maintenance, and so I usually ride to failure. The bike goes in when it won’t shift, or makes unrecognizable noises. The only downside to the routine maintenance check is that while the gift certificate will cover labor, the parts may add dollars to the final bill.
My two-wheeled steed had to spend a day at the shop last week, and the inability to shift resulted in new cables, a new bottom bracket, derailleur adjustments, a new chain and miscellaneous parts. Like most people, I swore I just replaced a lot of that stuff six months ago, so I looked it up. Two years and 17,000 miles ago was the last time the bike was serviced. Shame on me.
There are also the little things that are not terribly expensive but every rider needs and uses. Water bottles always seem to break, leak or just get left somewhere. A new water bottle cage for the bike is great. Metal cages seem to eventually get bent out of shape and plastic ones ultimately disintegrate.
Some riders use a CO2 system for flat tires and always need new cartridges. Some use pumps and, as I discovered, the pumps always give out at the worst time. No rider ever has enough tubes, so put some of those under the tree. (Size does matter here also.)
After a while, the rider gets fed up with replacing a tube every time a flat occurs. You can buy a box of 100 patches and a bottle of rubber cement that does a great job of patching a leaking tube. However, as thrifty as your rider will be, if required to replace a tube on the road with friends and they pull out the replacement tube with two or three patches on it, there may be some good-natured ribbing involved. Not that I would know anything about that.
If the rider still uses a sidewalk occasionally, another good gift might be a bell or air horn. I’ve found in our neck of the woods, pedestrians are generally listening to music through earbuds, talking on the cellphone and trying to keep track of Muffin the dog, so they’re completely oblivious to a bell or a yelled, “Passing on the left!” An air horn might stop their heart for a second, but they’ll have to agree they were warned of the cyclist’s passing.
Worked your way up to an occasional-long distance ride? A great and inexpensive gift is chamois butter. This can be purchased in jars for the pre-ride application, or in individual packs for the point in a long ride where the nether regions of the body are begging for relief.
Another way to brighten the face of a cyclist is with lights for the bike. Modern technology has changed the bicycle light from dim battery-powered little glowing orbs to USB-rechargeable, 1,000-lumen lights with multiple settings — including strobe, which could probably melt steel at 50 feet.
A hot new product is the helmet with LED lights built into the front and back. These are great when the ride to or from work is in the dark. Used in combination with headlights and taillights, bike and rider look like an emergency vehicle traveling down the road.
For a little more money, video cameras have come down in price and size. There are cameras that mount on the helmet, handlebars and even a combination LED taillight and video camera. Cameras can store to SD cards or connect to a smartphone via Bluetooth and transmit the images directly to cloud-based storage. Most of the video I take is pretty boring, as it generally just shows miles of road. But occasionally something interesting appears, gets recorded, and can be reviewed later or shared with the proper authorities.
Computers for the bike are always valued. Depending on how much you want to spend, they can be basic (speed, time and miles), or they can track power output, calorie burn, and display data from rear-pointed radar for traffic situational awareness. They can also store routes and, just like the navigation system in a car, give you turn-by-turn instructions on how to get to a specific location. These are great for the traveling cyclist when heading into unfamiliar areas.
Finally, if you want to see a cyclist smile, get them some of those cutie clothes, or kits as they are called. Riders as a general rule adore this stuff for several reasons. The shorts are padded, which helps in the you-know-where regions. The jerseys are a wicking type of spandex that helps prevent chafing and keeps the rider cool.
The colors are bright, which helps with visibility when riding down the road and helps drivers determine the spacing required to meet the three-foot law. Plus, clubs and teams sometimes have a uniform kit that gives a rider a sense of camaraderie. Finally, and this is just my take on it, riders in kits look 15 years younger and much more buff than your average La-Z-Boy TV watcher.
With visions of bicycle presents dancing in your head, the question remains … Did you ride your bike today?
