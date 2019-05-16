Americans have a desire to go green, but many still hesitate to purchase an electric vehicle, according to a AAA survey finding that a majority of Americans (59 percent) are unsure whether electric vehicles have better range when driving at highways speeds or in stop and go traffic.
Most Americans do not believe electric vehicles will be on the road in masses in the next 10 years. However, AAA did find that 40 million Americans would likely consider an electric vehicle, with millennials leading the pack.
Concern for the environment and lower long-term costs remain the leading reasons to go green (74 percent and 56 percent, respectively):
Concern that there are not enough places to charge, down 11 percent from 2017
Concern about running out of charge when driving, down 11 percent from 2017
Higher cost of battery repair or replacement, down 8 percent from 2017
Higher purchase price, down 6 percent from 2017
Each year the Automobile Club of Southern California Automotive Research Center produces its Green Car Guide, which rates electric vehicles as well as hybrids and highly fuel efficient cars based on criteria such as ride quality, safety and performance.
Memorial Day travelTotal travelers, 2.3 million Floridians; 86,000 (3.9 percent) more than last year
Auto travelers, 2 million Floridians; 76,000 (3.9 percent) more than last year
Air travelers, 184,443 Floridians; 9,000 (5.3 percent) more than last year
Other travelers, 60,655 Floridians; 321 (0.5 percent) more than last year
