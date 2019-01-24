Gas prices in Florida are holding steady after rising an average of 11 cents per gallon last week. Drivers are now paying an average price of $2.23 per gallon for regular unleaded. Regardless of the uptick, pump prices remain 59 cents less than what drivers paid in October, and 69 cents less than last Memorial Day, when prices reached their 2018 peak.
Most expensive gas price averages: Panama City ($2.40), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.35) and Miami ($2.31). Least expensive gas price averages: Pensacola ($2.16), Punta Gorda ($2.18) and Melbourne-Titusville ($2.18).
“Rising gas prices are not uncommon during the month of January,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Last year, the state average climbed a total of 17 cents in the first 31 days. The reason was the same then as it is now — rising oil prices.”
Refinery maintenance season
Additional increases are likely, in the coming weeks, as refiners enter maintenance season and prepare to switch to a more expensive-to-produce summer-blend gasoline. According to OPIS, two large turnarounds have commenced:
In the Northeast, some extensive work is being performed at Philadelphia Energy Solutions’ complex on the Delaware River
At the Gulf Coast, ExxonMobil has started a major turnaround that may keep a 280,000-b/d crude unit out of action for 40-60 days
OPIS reports that Gulf Coast turnaround activity is expected to peak in March, with about 1 million b/d of equipment scheduled to be sidelined. While the maintenance should cut demand for U.S. crude, stronger product prices could drag crude higher. Gasoline is a perceived beneficiary of the refining downtime.
EIA forecast
In the latest short-term energy outlook, EIA expects U.S. regular retail gasoline prices to follow changes to the cost of crude oil, dipping from an average of $2.73/gal in 2018 to $2.47/gal in 2019, before rising to $2.62/gal in 2020.
— AAA-The Auto Club Group^p
