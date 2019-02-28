Happy anniversary, doc!

Dr. Mark McClendon ... congratulations on 30 years of practice (General Dentistry). As your staff, we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your steadfast dedication to your patients. Congratulations on achieving 30 years and providing Arcadia with the true epitome of a hometown dentist. We are happy and proud to call you our Boss! Thanks for all you do for us!

 PHOTO PROVIDED
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.