Entering the salon, I hear laughter. Turned out to be Megan Albritton and her client reflecting on the happenings of the day. Walking into the Hello Beautiful Salon was like being welcomed into a friend’s home. It just felt comfortable.
Megan never wanted to be a beautician ... but she had a mom who knew her daughter’s heart, and who gently guided Megan into a career that has now become her passion. After the salon where she was working closed on short notice, Megan was forced to make a decision. So with her mother’s prompting and the help of family and friends, Megan in January opened the Hello Beautiful Salon at 219 West Oak St. in downtown Arcadia.
“My family has been my rock; I couldn’t have done this without them” Megan said.
Born and raised in Arcadia, Megan graduated from Sunstate Academy. She is a licensed cosmetologist, has color specialist and pure Brazilian blowout certificates. Finishing school, she apprenticed at a high-end salon in Fort Myers. Through that experience she realized, “I never want to work in that kind of spa again, where I have to wear slacks and heels and spend the day uncomfortable. I would rather make a little less money, work a little harder and be comfortable with my clientele.” She continued, “Today I have a real friendship with my clients; when you sit in my chair if you want a glass of wine, or a cup of coffee, that’s cool. If you want to talk about personal things, go to it. What you say in my chair stays in my chair.”
Hello Beautiful Salon clients receive a range of services such as manicures that include French tips, and sculptures, perms, curly perms, bodywaves, relaxers—if you want your hair straightened—and Brazilian blowouts. Balayage, highlights and root retouch are also provided. Megan specializes in vivids, exclaiming, “I love my vivids!” She continued, “My mom works in the shop every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday plus every other Saturday, and specializes in perms—any kind of a perm you want, that woman can do it.”
Adult standard cuts start at $15, children $10. “My salon special is $85 and includes a reconditioning treatment, haircut, blowdry, style and toner,” Megan said. “I bundle everything you get into one price. For special situations I customize a price, because everyone’s hair is different I may have to treat one person’s hair differently from another. I want my clients to be able to sit in my chair, be treated like a queen, and know that they can afford it.”
Looking for a professional hairstyle, color, manicure or massage (later next month), and to help a young entrepreneur grow her business, give Megan a call at Hello Beautiful Salon (239-671-3038/Facebook). It’s a place “where everybody knows your name.”
