Gas prices in Florida are slipping slightly lower after setting a 2019 high of $2.48 per gallon. Last week, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded jumped an average of 14 cents in three days. In total, the state average increased by 25 cents in 10 days. Excuses range from refinery maintenance to increased crude oil pricing. The reality is that marketers will jump prices as spring travel season arrrives, according to industry critics.
Despite declining by fractions of a penny over the weekend, Florida drivers are paying an average of $2.48 per gallon for regular unleaded. Sunday’s state average is 14 cents more than a week ago, and 20 cents more than last month. Despite the recent price hike, the state average remains 6 cents per gallon less than this time last year.
Gas prices in February averaged $2.29 per gallon. The monthly average was 10 cents more than January 2019, yet 30 cents less than the monthly average in February 2018. In March 2018, gas prices averaged $2.50 per gallon.
Most expensive gas prices: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.57), Ocala ($2.51) and Homosassa Springs ($2.51). Least expensive gas prices: Pensacola ($2.33), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.36) and Panama City ($2.38).
—AAA-Florida
