The cornerstone for Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church is dated 1954; however, the congregation had organized a score of years earlier.
During the Great Depression the Works Progress Administration hired writers to document communities, and one of the histories they wrote is about Shiloh, constituted in 1933, with “services in an unpainted, rectangular, plain, wooden building, formerly a dwelling house.” The address then, 418 Alabama Ave., no longer exists.
According to the history, the “first settled pastor” was the Rev. E. K. McDuffee, and the “present pastor” in 1939 was the Rev. W. M Hayes, who lived at 2 Watson Ave. and had graduated from the “Colored Baptist Seminary” in Lakeland. In the 1930 U.S. Census, Will Hays, age 52, married to Mary, age 49, lived at 21 Watson Ave. and worked as a railroad cross “tie cutter.”
Listed as “clerk” of the church was Dan Redden, residing at 422 Alabama Ave., another nonexistent address adjacent to the church. In his custody were three volumes of minutes of all business meetings that included the date the church organized and was dedicated, plus the church register detailing the “membership roll, baptisms, and deaths.” Redden was also listed as the Sunday School superintendent with custody of the volume of records listing “pupils, officers, teachers, attendance, visitors, collections, and disbursements.”
One volume of financial records, dated 1938, showing receipts and disbursements was in the possession of the treasurer Willie Smith, who lived at the corner of Ash and Singleton. In the 1940 U.S. Census, Willie Smith, age 29, lived at 305 S. Singleton Ave., with his wife Alice, age 26, and worked as a janitor.
The current church is located at 14 Alabama Ave., on lots 3 and 4 of Block 9 of A. S. Watson’s Southwest Addition to Arcadia, recorded in 1905. Recorded in Hillsborough County in the 1860 and in Manatee County in the 1870 U.S. Census, Alexander S. Watson (1840-1918) served as Manatee County sheriff from 1882 to 1896. He bought the property from Hamilton Disston in 1886 and subdivided it in 1905.
On June 20, 1932, a special master sold at auction lot 3, block 9 — along with thousands of other mortgaged properties — to the city of Arcadia for $84,335.78. On Dec. 12, 1938, the city of Arcadia sold lot 3, block 9 to John Bird, Dan Williams and Dan Redden, trustees of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.
In the 1940 U.S. Census, John Bird, age 67, married to Tinna, age 63, lived in the same house that they owned in 1935. He worked in a wood yard and she farmed. Dan Williams, age 67, married to Dollie Anne, age 44, also lived in the same house that they rented with their 24-year-old son Otis, who worked as an attendant at a gas station. Dan worked for the WPA, his wife washed laundry.
Shiloh acquired lot 4, block 9 from Alice Fairley and Leola Fairley Keys on Jan 5, 1981, as recorded in Official Records Book 169. The church also owns in block 9, lot 2, acquired from Dorothy M. Alford and Eartha Lee Amiker in 1989; and lot 9, (501 S. Madison) sold by Arthur J. McClain following the probate of Hattie Bernice Cornelius Williams, who died at age 105 in 1993.
According to an article published in the Arcadian on the occasion of her 102nd birthday in 1990, Hattie Williams is the daughter of George and Emma Cornelius of Tipton, Georgia, and moved to Brownville in 1897 where she and her father worked for Hugh Martin Sr. (1866-1917) at his turpentine still. In the 1910 U.S. Census, Hugh Martin, age 42, is listed as a “turpentine distiller” living in Arcadia with his wife Sarah, age 39 and their six children: Luther, age 18, Gertrude, 18, Lillian, 15, Marie, 13, Hugh Jr., 6, and Kathleen, 3.
After moving to Arcadia, Hattie Williams worked for the Carroll and Lois Daughtrey family in their home and flower shop on south U.S. Highway 17. She enjoyed growing flowers and quilting. She was a member of the Lily White Lodge and St. Johns Baptist Church. Her unmarked grave is the McClain family plot.
The Alabama and Orange avenue commercial districts — including Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church — and Arcadia’s other African-American owned businesses will be the subject of a Black History Month (Extension) Program, held at 7 p.m., (Saturday) March 2, at Pleasant Hill Christian Church. It is hosted by the HCW Foundation. The event is free and open to the public. 319 S. Lee Ave., Arcadia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.