William Burton (1900-1977) was a businessman in Arcadia’s African-American community. The mortal legacy of his time is a vacant building in which he lived and operated Burton’s Barbershop. But his work in civil rights and other pioneering leadership in DeSoto County endures.
He must have moved to Arcadia sometime in the early 1930s, as in the 1940 U.S. Census, Burton, age 40, is listed as single and living alone at 412 Bond St. (as he was in 1935) and working as a barber. He reported his education as through the third grade.
However, he did more than barber his clients. In the Feb. 12, 1987, Arcadian, for instance, Helen C. Washington, another civil rights pioneer, compared Burton to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., remembering that he “made trips to Tallahassee, held meetings, had conferences with people who were in office, trying to get rights for the black people to vote. He was threatened, thrown after and talked about, but he kept fighting until we were allowed to vote. He wasn’t an educated man but God gave him a talent and gave him the leadership ability that he was able to lead his people the right way.”
Washington quoted a letter written by Burton that was published in the Aug. 16, 1941, Arcadian:
“To the voters of the City of Arcadia, Florida. Since we as Negro citizens of the City of Arcadia are denied the right to register for the coming city election, to vote for the candidates of our choice, and that we feel will be best for the offices which they seek, we are appealing to the voters to look out for the interest of the Negro citizens as well as the white when they go to the polls.
“In some instances we do feel that there ought to be changes. It has been known that some candidates seek office on the issue of Negroes from a prejudice platform, but we hope all the candidates are looking forward to the betterment of this city from Lincoln Park to beyond the Orphan’s home for all of that territory is in the bounds of taxpayers and city budget under its laws and regulations, we ought to be concerned more about the things that will make our city more presentable to our visiting friends, and that will entice some other person to make their home here.
“Now to the candidates, we don’t know all of you personally, but we hope that you have surveyed the condition of the Negro settlement here and feel within ourselves that we are a part of the city, within your power you will do your best to make Arcadia, amongst the Negroes, one of the best towns for decent men and women to live in. — Wm. Burton.”
Established in 1889 and abolished in 1938, the poll tax impeded African-Americans in Florida from voting. In addition, elections were settled in white-only primaries — declared unconstitutional in 1944. Finally, the Voting Rights Act was signed into law in 1965.
Washington wrote, “Later, the citizens of Arcadia were given the privilege to vote. Mr. Burton controlled the voters drives and was our leader until illness caused him to go to New York to live with his daughter until his death.”
Burton in his time also served as the spokesperson when delegations of African-American citizens addressed the Board of Public Instruction. For example, at the Dec. 10, 1957, meeting, the group requested additions — such as heaters and a sidewalk — for the Smith-Brown School, and at the July 8, 1958, meeting, for other improvements.
What became Burton’s Barbershop on lot 9, block 9 in F. M. Waldron’s Addition began as a part of a vibrant African-American business district in the early 20th century.
In 1904, the lot — plus four others — was owned by African-American entrepreneur Jasper Glover Denson and his wife Mary Denson. In the 1900 U.S. Census, Jasper Glover Denson, age 29, worked as a waiter and live with his wife Mary, age 21, in a home they owned. In 1910, they had five children, and he owned and operated a teamster business.
In the 1915 Arcadia city directory, the Densons had a grocery store at 211 S. Orange Ave., a “cook shop” next door at 213, and their home across the street at 218. In the 1920 census, Denson was the proprietor of a grocery store and his wife of a restaurant, and they had four more children. In 1930, Mary, age 45, was head of the household that included three daughters and two grandsons, and worked as a cook in a cafe.
On Nov. 8, 1910, the Densons sold their five lots to W. E. Robertson, and on Feb. 13, 1911, Robertson and his wife Della A. Robertson sold lot 9, block 9, for $200 to W. F. Britt.
On March 29, the Britts sold the lot for $325 to A.M. Prince. On April 21, he leased a house to G.W. Beemer at the same rent for the next five years, with a sublease to J.C. Stagg of $40 paid to Beemer with the stipulation that the property not be “underlet.” Stagg probably rented the “lumber shed” built of “corrugated iron on studs” east of H.H. McAllister Novelty Works, as shown on the 1914 Sanborn Fire Insurance Map.
On Dec. 2, 1924, James Arnette, the executor to A.M. Prince of Rutherford County, North Carolina, sold the lot for $450 to Samuel Rhea McChesney. On Dec. 24, he and his wife, Ida W. McChesney, sold the lot south of the right-of-way for the Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railway to Fred Harris for $750, paying $100 down, and $10 a week for 15 weeks and then $15 per month with 10 percent annual interest. In addition, he had to keep the buildings insured for at least $300. In the 1926 directory, he and his wife Bertha lived and operated a grocery at 157 S. Orange Ave.
The 1923 Sanborn Fire Insurance Map shows the easement in the lot’s north half for the CH&N spur to the Florida Citrus Exchange that shipped a half million boxes of fruit, as reported in the April 16, 1915, Arcadian. Established in 1909, the Exchange created its “Sealdsweet” logo for use by all packers and shippers who joined. However, the McChesneys did not sell the property to the CH&N until May 14, 1927, probably to clear title to its lands before the railroad was purchased by the Seaboard Air Line Railway in 1928.
On Aug. 18, 1931, Ida W. McChesney, executrix of the last will and testament of S.R. McChesney, sold the property to Frank E. Wood of Jacksonville, as Harris had assigned the property to Wood. In the 1940 census, Wood worked for a wholesale dry goods company, so perhaps Harris assigned the property as payment for merchandise stocked his store.
On March 6, 1944, Wood and his wife Arrie Lillian Wood sold 201 S. Orange Ave. to William Burton. On July 13, 1972, Burton sold the property to his father, also William Burton, and his daughter Ida Burton, as joint tenants with the right of survivorship. Although illness closed Burton’s Barbershop, desegregation eventually shut down African-American-owned enterprises.
Learn more about historyThe HCW Foundation will focus on Arcadia’s African-American businesses — including Burton’s Barbershop — during a Black History Month (Extension) Program at 7 p.m., March 2, at Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 319 S. Lee Ave. A map will recreate the African-American business district in southwest Arcadia, and the Foundation welcomes everyone to share their memories of — or learn about — barbershops, beauty salons, beer gardens, dry cleaners, drug stores, grocery stores, sundries shops and more. The event is free and open to the public. 239-220-8037, helencw2003@gmail.com.
