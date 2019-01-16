DeSoto County is in line to get a second sizable U.S. Highway 17 residential development just a couple weeks after county commissioners gave a preliminary nod to Sonoma Preserve, a project that will offer 999 manufactured homes to seniors.
Bridlewood, the newest project planned for south U.S. 17, shares a concept with Sonoma Preserve. Both developments will build and open manufacturing plants to produce dwellings their respective residents will inhabit. Sonoma’s plant will produce manufactured homes while Bridlewood’s will make the panels and parts for the 1,100 modular units that will make up the single-family element of the project.
Bridlewood’s homes, running about $100 a square foot, will range from 600 square feet to 800 square feet.
DeSoto County commissioners decide at this Tuesday's meeting whether to approve changing the county’s comprehensive land-use plan to designate a multi-use for several thousand acres the plan now designates as “Employment Center” and Light Industrial.
The plan’s residential element includes the 1,100 small modular homes, as well as 400 apartments.
The land-use plan change also designates the remaining acreage for commercial, industrial and agricultural use. It would allow the property’s ownership group, Highway 17 Industrial LLC, to build 1.5 million square feet of industrial space, 150,000 square feet of commercial space, 75,000 square feet of retail and 75,000 of office space. For the project, the owners created Bridlewood of Arcadia LLC under management of Michael Lamelza.
The county’s Planning and Zoning Commission and planning staff recommend commissioners approve the plan amendment. The land fronts the east side of U.S. 17 a mile north of the Walmart distribution center.
Bridlewood’s central concept is to put homes, shopping and jobs in close proximity. As envisioned, the retail and office uses would front the highway.
Earl Hahn, DeSoto’s director of development, said Bridlewood will fill a critical need for affordable, workforce housing.
“I think it’s the thing we’re really missing,” Hahn said.
The price of conventionally built homes is typically out of reach for many people in the area, Hahn said. This project provides a less-expensive alternative, he added.
In recommending approval, county staff said water and sewer services are available for the project and the area’s transportation network can accommodate the additional 5,000 or so people who would live in Bridlewood. However, no public transportation would be available, according to Hahn.
Hahn said he thinks work on the multi-use project could begin sometime in 2019.
Building materials will come from the onsite manufacturing plant. Just how much buffering the development between residential and light industrial won’t be set until the developer presents his development plan.
“That is going to be up to them, whether they want a buffer,” Hahn said, though he noted it makes marketing sense to have effective buffers.
Also, he added, the wetlands that will be preserved will also be buffers.
“They will create a natural buffer,” he said.
Unlike many Florida counties, DeSoto does not have development impact fees to help offset the pressure new residents put on public safety, transportation and schools. Once the development starts, progress is expected to be swift, Hahn said. He said he understands the houses can be erected in just a few hours once the parts leave the factory and are put in place by cranes.
The owners expect to draw buyers from within a 75-mile radius, Hahn said.
The planning chief said he has not received details on the multi-family element of Bridlewood other than it will be included in the development.
Michael Lamelza got the idea for Bridlewood from a workforce housing project in Spain, according to Hahn.
In a prepared statement, Lamelza said, “We recognize that this is the first step toward bringing development to this area and we look forward to working with the staff on the pending and future applications.”
Meanwhile, the Sonoma Preserve project to the south is several strides ahead of Bridlewood in terms of development. A sales center and model homes could be on the site by the end of 2019, according to Hahn.
“The owner is really gung-ho,” Hahn said. “He wants to be able to sell homes by November.”
The project is envisioned as 999 manufactured homes in a 55-and-over community on 513 acres at 11144 SW Glenadine Ave. near DeSoto’s border with Charlotte County.
The Sonoma homes will be more expensive than the Bridlewood modular dwellings.
“He is thinking $30,000 to $150,000 for his products,” Hahn said
