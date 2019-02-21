On Jan. 14 and Feb. 11, Arcadia’s Historic Preservation Commission considered two homes and a building that “didn’t seem historic,” as one commission member noted. However, the structures were included in the Arcadia Historic District when listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.
Built in 1969, the concrete-block home at 136 S. Osceola Ave. was on the agenda for both months: to replace windows at the January meeting and for a new roof at the February meeting. Although it was listed as a non-contributing structure in the original survey, at 50 years it is now considered historic.
Across the street is 143 S. Osceola, constructed in 1957. A mid-20th century example of “frame vernacular” construction, the 62-year-old house is now a contributing structure in the district. At the February meeting, the certificate of appropriateness for a new roof was approved.
A new sign for “Alma’s Fashions” on the fascia of the concrete-block building, built in 1956, at 15 N. Brevard was approved to replace other signs on the walls. This office has also gained historic status.
At the January meeting the current owners of the home at 313 N. Manatee Ave. had a certificate of appropriateness approved for new single-hung windows to fit the original window frames and to replace the lattice on the front porch with screen. The house may have been built 1924-1925 for Henry W. and Lucy Rice, the owners listed in the 1926 Arcadia city directory. He owned the H.W. Rice Garage and Machine Shop at 15 S. Polk Ave. that was later owned by Lewis Bishop, who invented the rotary mower that revolutionized mowing grass.
At the February meeting the DeSoto County Historical Society requested to replace with a locally built, prefab shed, the temporary storage unit built during restoration to the north of the John Morgan Ingraham House Museum, 300 N. Monroe Ave. The new shed will have whitemetal board-and-batten-style siding and a traditional silver metal roof. The Society also requested a waiver of fees that was approved Tuesday by Arcadia city council.
The next meeting of Arcadia’s Historic Preservation Commission will be 4 p.m. March 11 in city council chambers, 23 N. Polk. The meeting is open to the public. 863-494-4114.
In other newsDeSoto County Historical Society president Norma Banas presented a certificate of appreciation to James Lee Faison III, president of the HCW Foundation, for his presentation about the Smith-Brown School to the DeSoto County Historical Society at last Thursday’s meeting.
Mr. Faison talked about his family moving to Arcadia in 1956 so that his parents could teach at the Smith-Brown School for Arcadia’s African-American students. He showed images of his family, his wife Mae Faison—the first “Black DeSoto County Fair Queen” in 1967—plus pages from the only two yearbooks that the school ever produced—1952 and 1962. He ended with a collage of images about Ernie Clark, Class of 1959, who became a football linebacker for the Detroit Lions (1963-1967) and the St. Louis Cardinals (1968).
Historical Society member James Westberry, who served on the DeSoto County school board for more than 30 years, thanked Faison and his family for their assistance during integration. Mr. Faison’s mother, Ruby Faison Womack, was the first African-American teacher at West Elementary School, the same year that her son in 1966 attended DeSoto County High School as one of 33 first-generation African-American students. Westberry explained that the school board at that time had a committee “with some black folks on it and some white folks on it” choosing a few special students to start the integration process. He said, “We didn’t want to let the government tell us how to do our school system.”
In the transition to desegregation, Westberry also credited Richard Bowers, who served as Florida’s first African-American head football coach at DeSoto High and as the state’s first black athletic director. “He worked so well with both white and black students,” Westberry said of Mr. Bowers.
The DeSoto County Historical Sociey next meets at noon March 14, at the Family Service Center Annex. www.historicdesoto.org, 863-266-5774.
