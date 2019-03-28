Arcadia’s Historic Preservation Commission, or the HPC, approved two Certificates of Appropriateness and discussed Arcadia’s status as a Certified Local Government at their meeting on March 11.
Listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1984 as part of the Arcadia Historic District, the houses at 208 W. Hickory St. (Florida Master Site File (FMSF) #DE00138) and 144 S. Sumpter Ave. (FMSF #DE00343) were identified as “contributing but altered” structures. That means that changes to the original designs—such as enclosed front porches—had already been made.
The new owner of 208 W. Hickory was given approval to paint choosing a shade from the palette of historic colors adopted by the HPC.
The owner thought the house had been constructed in the 1940s, but research proved otherwise. The house was listed in the 1921 Arcadia City Directory and in the 1920 U.S. Census, occupied by Frank B. Smith, age 53—a citrus grower and shipper—and his wife Effie M. Smith, age 47, and her daughter Christine Peters, age 19. Effie M. Kreider had first married Fred C. Peters. With his brother Paul and father Anthony, Peters established the first bank in Arcadia in 1890, and more.
The owner of 144 S. Sumpter Ave. received approval to reroof the structure that seemed to date from the 1940s. However, Minor L. Rogers, a clerk at the David R. Whitehead grocery store on Oak Street, and her husband Ira E., lived in the house, according to the 1915 city directory. The 1921 directory listed it as the residence of Michael J. and Elizabeth Donahoe. His occupation was listed as the United States Army, so he probably worked at Carlstrom Field where aviation training started in 1918 and continued until 1922.
The commission at the meeting also learned that the city of Arcadia’s “Certified Local Government” designation “is in good standing and currently meeting the requirements of the CLG guidelines,” according to a letter received from Megan McDonald, the CLG coordinator for Florida’s Department of State, Division of Historical Resources. The city has partnered with state and federal agencies to preserve and protect the city’s historic resources, both those encompassed by the Arcadia Historic District and those outside of those boundaries.
McDonald noted on the evaluation, “Glad to see Arcadia Taking advantage of the State Grant program so soon after certification!” City Administrator Terry Stewart told the commission that a planning grant for city hall was ranked 38 of 50 projects, and he hoped the Florida legislature would fund the grants.
Some commission members are attending CLG training on the second Monday in April, so the commission will meet at 4 p.m. on April 10, in the City Council Chambers, 23 N. Polk Ave. The meeting is open to the public. 863-494-4114.
