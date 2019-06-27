By LEN INGRASSIA
Arcadian Auto Editor
Infiniti’s high-end cruiser has all the luxury points consumers are asking for in a large SUV while offering a smooth ride and plenty of power to make your journey in style. Perhaps the QX80’s biggest obstacle is its corporate cousin, Nissan Armada, a near twin SUV for about $20,000 less. Outside its lineup there are also established imports that have held swagger for decades.
But we did like the ride and handling of the QX80 Limited, a new trim level that features high-end materials throughout and its own set of exterior colors.
Pros:
Big V-8 power
First- and second-row space
Quiet cabin
Cons:
Tight third row
Guzzles gas
Pricey
The base Luxe trim ($66,700) and Limited share a 400 horsepower, seven-speed automatic transmission with adaptive shift control. Our QX80 tester added a hydraulic body motion control system and rear self-leveling suspension. In our independent testing, the QX80 completed the zero to 60 run in 6.9 seconds, slower than most rivals.
For off-roading the QX is nicely fitted with hill-start assist, an under radiator mounted skidplate and a whopping 9.3 inches of ground clearance. Towing capacity is 8,500 pounds, although we suspect neither of these features will get much use. This is more of a suburban SUV for hauling kids, stuff and the dogs.
The 2019 model is mostly a carryover from last year, but with the new Limited’s hefty $91,450 sticker. But as you would expect, the Limited is loaded with tech equipment and soft stitched leathers, wood accents, stainless steel running boards and 22-inch aluminum alloys.
With second row captain’s chairs, the QX80 is a comfortable seven-seater, although a second row benchseat will swap out to raise that number by one. We found the power third-row seats take a while to fold while the second row seats drop like a rock with electronic force.
Cargo space behind the third row is generous and is tops among rivals. Not so with overall interior panache. While materials are of high quality, the instrument panel and infotainment system are dated against the competition.
We did like the ease of voice control for navigation points. The system recognized points across the map consistently the first time, a rare occurrence for this feature. On the road, the QX80 is smooth sailing, although downshifting in passing maneuvers took some time to lock in the right gear. The cabin is a quiet place on long highway trips or just around the corner. Beware in mall parking lots, though, as the QX80 is enormous and its heft needs lots of space to maneuver. Forget about parallel parking.
The Infiniti comes standard with emergency braking, forward collision warning and pedestrian detection. Also available is blind-spot warning, rear cross traffic alert and adaptive cruise which slows to a halt in traffic but then releases.
Shopping in this mega-sized luxury SUV segment deserves careful analysis before picking the right set of wheels. Primary competitors include the Mercedes- Benz GLS 450, GMC Yukon, Cadillac Escalade, Lexus LX and the aforementioned Armada.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net
2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited
Pricing: $66,700-$91,450
Engine: 5.6-liter V-8
EPA mileage: 13 city, 19 highway, 15 average
Assembled: Japan (moved from Mississippi). All parts content: Japan including engine and transmission
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) gave the Infiniti QX80 four stars overall in a five-star rating; three stars out of five, two for driver side and three for passenger safety in frontal collision of two similar vehicles traveling at 35 miles per hour; five stars for combined side barrier and pole rating and three stars for rollover safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has not yet rated the QX80.
Warranty: 4-year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper; 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain
