Kudos to DeSoto Memorial volunteers

DeSoto Memorial Hospital Auxiliary awards have been given to faithful and very active members. March awardees include: Phyllis Moore (2,000 hours); Steve Biedenbach (200 hours); Diane Chamberlain (10,000 hours); Gina Boothby (1,000 hours); Linda Hagy and Gary Hagy (each with 100 hours), Theron Royal (500 hours), and Donna Horne (100 hours). Pictured is April awardee Gayle Correlli (200 hours). Congratulations to these selfless and amazing volunteers.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
