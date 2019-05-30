Lions helping others, Arcadia McDonald's thanks them

Latest News
- Year in review, good spring for DeSoto fans
- Benz's E450 is (higher) tech, other-worldliness on wheels, Len Ingrassia review, 05/30/19
- DeSoto ag briefs, 05/30/19
- Disaster kit on a budget: week 20 (of 20)
- Gas costs drop, hurricane No. 1 concern
- Bulldogs basketball mens league returns for second season
- You surprised me. A story about Dearborn topped the list
- 20% of state's third graders face possible retention
- DeSoto third-graders state's worst, optimism remains
- DeSoto getting new FPL solar installations
- Time for watermelon sellin', farm to table 101, Jimmy Peters, photo gallery, 05/23/19
- Arcadia Garden Club, sensory history, DMH visitors
- HPC's May agenda, recalling 'delicious tangerines'
- Big wins on Senior Night, about family and friends
- Don't do this on a bike (might be too cold)
- Problem of death and dying: Why do we fear it?
- Beetle's curtain call, Bug out in style, Len Ingrassia, 05/23/19
- May is National Historic Preservation Month, how we keep track (part 2)
- An apostrophe-free farmers market (Grammar Guy)
- Memory: Another of God's great gifts, Roger Campbell, 05/23/19
- Florida Holocaust Museum, day-tripping from Arcadia
- Havana Nights, celebrating Cuban culture, fun in the shade
- DeSoto district gets $5,000, used for literacy instruction
- British Memorial Service on Monday, flying afterward to the courthouse
- Historic Peace River bridge makeover, postcard perfect, 05/23/19
- Local skin cancer rates largely exceed state's; May is National Skin Cancer Awareness Month
- Bulldog Strong Foundation: help for devastated families
- Rick Scott's inaccurate, reckless words
- DeSoto letters to the editor, 05/23/19
- DeSoto County obituaries, Scott, Hendrickson, Bailey, Shaver, 05/23/19
- Slowly meeting mandates; some nursing homes, assisted living facilities haven't implemented emergency power plans
- Cycle scene: Walk, talk or ride, changes are coming, Karen Smoke, 05/23/19
- Yellow Deli Bakery gets thumbs up
- Unclaimed money, where does it go?
- Your turn to create memories, Class of 2019, Luke Wilson, 05/23/19
- Woman arrested in Charlotte on drug charges
- Man held on domestic assault, battery charges
- Man charged with inappropriately touching child
- Rose sentenced 4 years for theft of bows, arrows
- Police beat
- Next chapter for adult learners, their published essays
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 05/23/19
- Covering homeplate
- When life falters, faith moves mountains, Roger Campbell, 05/16/19
- Picture perfect: Arcadia Dance Academy's spring recital, Jimmy Peters, photo gallery
- Prep roundup, football, awards and medicals
- Letters to the editor, 05/16/19
- Arcadia Woman's Club, May minutes, scholarships etc., 05/16/19
