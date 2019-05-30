Lions helping others, Arcadia McDonald's thanks them

In partnership with the Rotary Club of Arcadia, the Arcadia Centennial Lions Club donated $100 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. The donation was accepted on behalf of the Arcadia McDonald’s, the state’s top in-store restaurant for collecting donations to benefit the Ronald McDonald House. Pictured are Cortny Hollingsworth (left), McDonald’s co-owner Pam Vowels and husband Tim Vowels, Bonnie Molloy, Cheryl Hall, Jackie Tucker, Johnny Hughes, Judy Ricci, store GM Melinda Rowe and Buster Hall.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
