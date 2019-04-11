You can tell you’re into big trucks when the comparisons shy away from speed and concentrate on hauling and towing capacities. Although the former is no slouch when it comes to the 2019 Chevy Silverado’s available 6.2-liter V-8.
Under the what’s new column, the Silverado grows about four inches in length—part of its redefined platform. It also increases cargo volume and bed width by seven inches with no real increase thanks to some nifty manufacturing processes. Changes are also noted in the Silverado cabin and body panels.
Pros:
Comfortable interior seating
Powerhouse V-8s
Refreshed looks
Cons:
Cabin needs more pizzazz
Upper trims pricey
Needs full safety suite as standard
The Silverado is extremely popular ... and you’re likely to see yourself coming and going in one of eight trim levels. Sales volume in 2018 totaled 585,581 units, about the same as the previous year and above Ram at 536,980. Ford F-150 sales figures are combined with the full F-Series, however those numbers are substantial at about 1.1 million units in 2018.
Eight trim choices in the Silverado provide a stair-step sequence of interiors, bed lengths, cab styles and power plants from which to choose. The Work Truck ($28,300) has just the basics, Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, LTZ and High Country tipping the scales near $60,000, or roughly in today’s dollars what Chevy first offered in price more than a century ago in its pick-up rollout. That figure dropped significantly as the light-duty trucks became more popular.
Engine choices for the restyled Silverado include a base V-6, turbo-charged four-cylinder, two V-8s and an upcoming turbo-diesel that has promise. Our tester for the week was a tricked out LTZ ($57,280) with most amenities on board. Even so, it surprisingly lacked navigation and adaptive cruise.
Its 6.2-liter V-8 wasn’t lacking, however, and powered the quad cab in high fashion. EPA mileage is rated at 16/20, with combined 17 mpg. Unfortunately, it is only available on upper trim levels.
Hauling capacity is around 2,100 pounds, with towing power more than 12,000 pounds. Our independent testing of a zero to 60 sprint recorded a 6.2 second time through its 10-speed automatic transmission, which compares favorably with Dodge Ram and Ford.
We found the transmission shifts smooth for the most part, however there was an annoying downshift hesitation in searching for the right gear. If offroading is on your short list, consider one of the Trail Boss trims with targeted features to make the trip cross-country worthy. The LTZ is loaded with standard equipment that includes leather, trailer-brake controller, heated seats and steering wheel, power front bucket seats and two 120-volt outlets and an oversized HD touchscreen.
Although the Silverado is a large pickup, it handles like a much smaller truck with precise steering and braking and good visibility. The redesign also includes a larger bed and cabin with loads of room for its occupants.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto move to the standard equipment line and available equipment now includes a heads-up display, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, front pedestrian braking, surround view camera and lane departure warning.
Careful shopping can turn your Silverado purchase into a value packed truck ... but be careful not to overload on options.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net
Tested 2019 Chevrolet Silverado LTZEngine: 6.2-liter V-8, 420 hp
EPA mileage: 16 city, 20 highway, 17 combined
Assembled: Fort Wayne Assembly (Roanoke, Ind.); U.S./Canadian parts content, 42 percent; major source of foreign parts content, Mexico, 46 percent; country of origin for engine and transmission, U.S.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) awarded the Silverado five stars, out of a possible five, for overall side star rating for driver and passenger, five stars for side barrier and pole ratings protection for front seat (rear seat not rated)—the Side Barrier test simulates an intersection collision between a standing vehicle and moving barrier at 38.5 mph. The Side Pole Barrier test simulates a crash into a fixed object like a tree or utility pole; four stars for rollover star rating (The Rollover Resistance test measures the risk of rollover in a single-vehicle, loss-of-control scenario. Dynamic Tip Result: No Tip, Rollover Resistance 17.40 percent. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the 2019 Silverado a “Good” rating, its highest, in driver side small and moderate front overlap, side impact, roof strength protection and for Head Restraints and Seats in rear end collision. Headlight illumination received a “Poor” rating. Passenger side front small overlap received a “Marginal” rating. Front crash protection received a “Superior” rating, when equipped with optional equipment.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000 mile bumper to bumper; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.