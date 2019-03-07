Mane Street improvement

Arcadia Centennial Lions Club members pause for a photo at the dedication of a streetscape planter in the downtown district. The project next to the rodeo mural on Polk Avenue was completed in conjunction with the DeSoto County Historical Society and Sandhill Native Growers, Inc. Those involved include John Olin (left), Carol Mahler, DeSoto Historical Society, Cheryl Hall, president of the Arcadia Centennial Lions Club, Buster Hall, Bonnie Molloy, Judi Ricci, Jim Bignall, Sharon Bignall and Nancy Higgenbotham. Chris Holly, sales manager with Sandhill Native Growers and Environmental Services, is managing a row of planters at the popular tourist attraction.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
