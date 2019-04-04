Lynn Wittmeier operates the wildlife rescue Lions, Tigers & Bears in DeSoto County. It’s interesting and highly regulated, Lynn said.
Question: What’s your background in wildlife rescue?
Answer: “We have 30 years of working with exotic animals, all sizes and shapes.”
Question: What are the challenges?
Answer: “Many. It is very expensive to feed, to provide veterinary care and caging for these creatures.”
Question: Where are these animals coming from? Is there a consistent story?
Answer: About 95 percent of our animals come from private owners. Some from government confiscations and some from other sanctuaries who are getting a little overcrowded. The most consistent stories come from the private owner; it got too big to handle, too big an eater, or bit someone. People don’t think 10 years or more ahead, they don’t even think one year ahead. These animals grow extremely fast. They can be hundreds of pounds in just a year!”
Question: Animals have personalities? Are they moody, funny or resentful?
Answer: “Every individual animal has its own personality. They can be moody, funny and resentful ... each day. Some are aggressive and some are social. You need to learn the animals character in order to get them into a lock out or another area.”
Question: In your opinion, what’s the state of the world, as far as wildlife?
Answer: “I believe we are driving the wildlife animals into extinction. We are taking their land and they have nowhere to live.”
Question: Advice to anyone following in your line of work?
Answer: “My advice to anyone wanting to be a caregiver of exotic animals is:
Volunteer at wildlife sanctuaries to learn about these animals.
Read books to learn about the basics of these animals (the internet is not a good place to get knowledge).
Learn discipline, because caregiving is 24/7, no holidays (you can’t ask a neighbor to feed your tiger!).
Zoos want a zoology degree and the degree teaches about the biology of these animals. You need the hands-on to learn about the personality and characteristics to be safe and efficient.”
