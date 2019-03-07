Mac Martin is broker for United Country|Gulfland Real Estate in Arcadia. He has opened an office in Charlotte County. Martin talked about the future in real estate.
Question: Talk about your professional time in DeSoto County ... and why expanded to Charlotte.
Martin: “I earned my BA from the University of Florida and began my career here in DeSoto County working for G. Pierce Wood Memorial Hospital and then Central Moloney Transformers. I spent time working for Ben Hill Griffin, Inc. in Frostproof and was preparing to move to Polk County when Peace River Citrus Products opened here in Arcadia and I was brought on as their first director of human resources. My first office was in the Arcadia Train Depot, the next was a bigger space on Oak Street, and in 2003 we settled into our current space, the McSwain Family Home on Magnolia Street. As the business has grown, I have looked for ways to improve and meet the growing demands from customers and the community.”
Question: What’s happening in DeSoto real estate? Big commercial projects planned in the next year?
Martin: “DeSoto County is experiencing tremendous real estate activity! There are several projects proposed which will set the county on a positive course for the future. For example, Sonoma Preserve in South DeSoto County was changed from a development of houses to a lot-lease mobile home community set to accommodate 1,000 retirement dwellings. This sets the direction for low-cost, retirement housing in Lake Suzy. Bridlewood, a development project near the Walmart Distribution Center (our company site located and brought WDC to DeSoto County) on South U.S. (Highway) 17, will bring affordable housing for working families. A new school, park, and/or ballfields may become a part of that plan as well. Copart is an industrial project which will impact the Fort Ogden area of DeSoto County. There is also a new RV park coming on Fiveash Road near DeSoto Memorial Hospital.
“However, the most impressive of these projects is one of which United Country|Gulfland is an integral part. Nuco Citrus has been approved to build a facility for the processing of citrus pectin on (State Road) 72 near Peace River Citrus Products. This project will not only be the first of its kind in the United States, but is a $100+ million investment in our community set to create more than 100 new jobs and greatly benefit the citrus industry statewide. I am proud to be the land broker for this one!”
Question: How are you welcomed in Charlotte? Is there a DeSoto bias?
Martin: “United Country|Gulfland has been welcomed in Charlotte County and in each county in which we work with enthusiasm. I was recently elected to serve as a director on the board of realtors which serves our entire region. Our firm has served real estate customers in DeSoto, Charlotte, Hardee, Manatee, and Sarasota counties since 2000. We opened the first full-service brokerage in Lake Suzy in 2004, and today are operating in both historic downtown Arcadia, as well as Port Charlotte.”
Question: Inquiries for DeSoto real estate, where are these coming from? What’s the craziest offer you’ve had on a property?
Martin: “There are three main types of residential real estate inquiries in our area: local first-time home buyers, people looking for a rural or country home, and retirees. However, the craziest deal I have is going on right now. A large company has been paying an option to buy the old bowling alley on East (State Road) 70 for over a year and are waiting on a license from the state of Florida before purchase. There are about fifty good, local jobs being held up due to state politics. Call your representatives in Tallahassee and tell them to issue DeSoto County licenses to help our economy!”
Question: Advice to younger people considering a real estate career?
Martin: “Real estate is a tough but rewarding business. A successful real estate agent works 24-7, 365 days a year. Customers today expect immediate service (even on holidays) and will look elsewhere if you are not willing to accommodate. Once you have a built a reputation for being a reliable and trustworthy professional, your business will increase. Our firm is committed to producing what we promise. When considering a career in real estate or even getting your license and giving it a try, make sure you join a team that can provide you the tools for success. United Country|Gulfland does just that and we welcome people interested in the industry to join us!”
