Meet the CEO: Jake Crews of Crews Bank & Trust

First State Bank of Arcadia officially became Crews Bank & Trust on Tuesday. The bank’s fourth-generation chief executive, Jake Crews, welcomed the corporate rebranding at two locations in town. His firm has other banks in central and southwest Florida.
Question: First State Bank/Arcadia has a generation of history in town. Any concerns with rebranding?
Crews: “Everything about what First State Bank of Arcadia is at its core will remain the same. There’s no change in ownership, no change in the way we do business. We are the same bank, with the same focus on our customers and their businesses. The only thing new is putting our family’s name on the sign out front.”
Question: Rebranding means expansion?
Crews: “We are expanding, both geographically and at the product level. We currently have a loan office in Manatee County and we are opening a full-service branch in downtown Sarasota in the spring. We are also adding Trust and Investment Management Services to our product offerings.”
Question: Your family has been in banking since 1929. What would your great-grandfather think about the business today? Would he recognize it? What is the greatest challenge in your profession?
Crews: “Over the past 90 years a lot has changed in banking, particularly the delivery channels. Consumers demand for digital banking products remains strong, and we continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions. Our online and mobile banking, and treasury management products offer both business and consumer clients the flexibility and convenience they want. This is something my great-grandfather probably couldn’t have imagined. For us, the part that hasn’t changed, is our emphasis on the client. The trust, the accuracy, the confidentiality — all those things have stayed the same.”
Question: Fourth-generation, is there added pressure in your position?
Crews: “I have been working at our banks after school and during the summer since I was 16. Before joining the bank’s management team back in 2010, I worked three years as a bank examiner in Florida. I think everyone remembers how hard things were then. I saw a lot of mistakes banks made. On the other hand, my entire life I’ve had a front-row seat to what good, conservative fiscal management looks like.”
Question: Advice to younger people considering a banking/financing career?
Crews: “Banks have a broad range of operations, from accounting and information technology, to underwriting, sales, and even marketing. My advice is to find someone who is doing what you want to do, and learn from them. This can even be done with someone online.”
