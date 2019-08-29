By CRAIG GARRETT
Arcadian Editor
Strolling into city hall in a blue shirt, tie, khakis and boat shoes, he looks like a middle school math teacher.
But William Nielander loses that disguise settling into his seat at city hall. He is a Lake Placid lawyer and Florida Supreme Court certified mediator hired by Arcadia as its special master, settling disputes between the city and its code violators. His job is listening—to violators and the man ticketing them for such offenses as sloppy yards or illegal vehicle repairs—and reasoning through to a settlement. He does his homework and knows the law, asking the right questions and moving things in the direction of getting results.
A professional arbitrator, he’s in Arcadia on select Thursdays. Clerk Penny Delaney records the hearings, and code enforcement chief Carl McQuay is there to explain tickets, his tug-o-war with violators. McQuay thinks like a cop and can get tough with code slackers, which is understandable because many of them game the system to avoid costs or to make cash. Nielander in his role, however, is hoping “you’re helping the community” in finding acceptable middle ground, getting the city shipshape, he said.
On this Thursday morning at the stroke of 10, Nielander asks McQuay if he’s ready. And then explains the rules of mediation. There are three people here for code violations, a DeSoto fire marshal to testify, his boss, fire chief Chad Jorgensen, McQuay, his assistant Naomi Lantz, Delaney and Nielander. There are 10 or so cases on the morning docket. Those not showing are toast, notified of the findings by mail.
And then McQuay announces case C-19-0461, a landlord whose rental property isn’t in fire-code compliance. McQuay tells Nielander pests and faulty wiring are also an issue at the roominghouse. The Sarasota landlord before Nielander tells him that a family death and other things stopped him from completing McQuay’s fix-it list. The county’s fire marshal, Phil Brown, wasn’t having it, however, not happy with any fire-safety violation. Nielander is listening, alternately reading from a rulesbook and nibbling the arm tip of his reading glasses. His gift, it seems, is giving equal time, asking if code fixes are achieveable, not eye-rolling or smirking as some judges would with a chronic shoplifter. Instead, Nielander seems to want compromise, to fix things and move forward. Do what mediators are supposed to do.
But there’s no softballing the landlord whose fire-code infraction could cause a death. There will be no weaseling on the rules today. Nielander pushes and prods, asks if there’s agreement on the fix-it list McQuay and Brown have drafted. Someone must patrol the building until proper fire alarms work, for example. And when the man agrees to terms and court costs finally, Nielander ends the matter with his “so ordered” decree and drifts into the next case.
Sarasota landlord Michael Bush said of Nielander: “Found him to be very fair, very fair.”
And so it goes for about 90 minutes, McQuay laying out rule infractions, Nielander forever nibbling at the glasses and listening, making his decisions. He assesses fines and allows time to fix the problems. He warns one man facing more than $25,000 in accumulated code fines that if he fails to follow-through, rough waters are ahead. He gives the man a last chance to remedy a property in the historic district. That man and a woman with him scoot from the room with the look of having escaped jail. Still, he can’t keep slip-sliding around Arcadia’s rules, he now knows after enduring 15 minutes before Nielander.
The last few people on the docket will find no relief, as they’ve chosen to miss the special master hearing. Nielander gavels it closed at about 11:20.
After the hearing, McQuay looking at Nielander said: “He brings rules, rules not enforced in years. I believe the city is going through some changes.”
And assuming his old math teacher identity, Nielander springs from the room and into the hot sun for the trip back to Lake Placid.
