Outrageous.
It’s the only descriptive that fits the newly revamped G-Wagen, Mercedes’s truck-based large SUV. You see them on the road—sparingly, although more so in Beverly Hills or South Florida where pricey cars find themselves in plusher places.
And this year’s model is extra special since it marks the first complete makeover since its 1979 debut.
Pros:
Posh interior
High-tech features
Exceptional performance
Cons:
Priciest production SUV ($147,500)
Awful fuel economy (who’s gonna notice?)
Limited cargo space
Our test car for the week was the G63, a twin-turbo V-8 with 577 horsepower. Its sibling base is the G550 with 416 horsepower, each mated with nine-speed automatics. G-class on-road performance is equally matched with off-road capability. Its nickname G-Wagen is a derivative of Gelandenwagen, basically translating in German to off-roader or all-terrain. No matter the name, these are fast machines.
Our 5,700-pound chariot reached 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds, while its non-turbo sibling is said to do the same in 5.8 seconds. Moving through curvy roads, power lumbar supports keep front-seat passengers firmly in place for the ride. This vehicle truly defines getting what you pay for.
What’s unique about this year’s makeover is an all-new interior—quite a change from its 1979 look. The exterior is more streamlined ... but its windshield remains upright and the G-Wagen body is still boxy, sharing a slight exterior resemblance to the four-door Jeep Wrangler, although with a base price of $147,500 without expensive options, its performance leaves everyone else in the dust ... or water.
While much has changed, the classic G-Wagen retains its heritage with exposed door hinges, a firmly pressed door button that releases a mechanical latch and closes just as firmly. The loudest interior noises are door locks clanking down or up with a strike.
Phillips-head screws securing front and rear lamps have been replaced with molded assemblies, to the dismay of some. And basket cupholders that pressed against passenger legs have been replaced with console mounted usable holders.
A sleek and changeable digital instrument cluster meshed with a 12.3-inch display combine to modernize the G-Wagen’s dashboard. Selectable driving modes—Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual—meet driver needs with adaptive shocks and an array of power choices, electric steering and a suspension that is just right for pavement dwellers or off-road prowess with tire sizes up to 22 inches.
Spirited acceleration bolts the G-Wagen forward to its top track speed of 149 miles per hour. Options are plentiful from the Mercedes inventory and include massaging seats, adaptive cruise, blind-spot monitors, active park assist and rear side airbags.
Our G-Wagen included $20K in extras, including Nappa leather seating, a carbon-fiber engine cover and a $7,200 interior package with rapid heating and ventilated seats.
With 9.5 inches of ground clearance, four-wheel drive and three locking differentials, the G-Wagen goes where few men/women have gone before ... with a rearview underwater camera to spot obstacles and an available perimeter camera to check ahead for submerged boulders or Jeep Wranglers.
Pretty cool.
The Mercedes G-Wagen is a one-of-a-kind SUV for the discerning luxury buyer with haltung (look it up).
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net
2019 Mercedes AMG G63Base price: $147,5000
Engine: 4.0-liter V-8 bi-turbo, 577 hp
EPA rated mileage: 13 city, 15 highway, 14 combined
Assembly: Full AMG line, Magna Steyr factory, Graz, Austria.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have not tested the G-Wagen and probably will not in the future, although the new G-Wagen includes extensive safety technology.
Warranty: Four-year/50,000 limited and powertrain coverage. No scheduled maintenance included.
