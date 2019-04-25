Millennium Physician Group named 'Innovator of the Year'

Millennium Physician Group, founded in Port Charlotte and headquartered in Fort Myers, has been named “Innovator of the Year” by the health care industry publication Healthcare Innovation. The company has doctors in Arcadia.
The cover story cites the information technology initiatives Millennium has designed and put in place to help better connect its 300,000-plus patients, 450-plus health care providers, 100-plus offices in more than 12 Florida counties with important patient records, metrics and statistics.
It’s innovation like Millennium’s IT platform and use of “Big Data” that have helped the company reach the top spot as the country’s no. 1 Medicare Shared Savings ACO (Accountable Care Organization) in earned saving, giving its physicians, advanced providers and care teams the tools needed to deliver high-quality care.
“This recognition is a testament to Millennium’s commitment to bridging the gap between patients, providers and technology. Our aim is to deliver an outstanding patient experience by giving our health care providers the most relevant and real-time information possible, leading to a more holistic care experience for the patient,” said Chief information and Innovation Officer Jeffrey Nelson.
“Millennium has always been a leader in the use of technology to the advantage and support of our patients, health care providers and care teams. We have an incredible information and innovation team, led by Jeffrey Nelson, with a lot of support from our Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. David McAtee. I am excited about what the future holds as we work together to ensure we continue to lead the way,” said millennium CEO Kevin Kearns.
Formed in 2008 in Port Charlotte, Millennium Physician Group has grown into one of the largest comprehensive primary care practices in the state with more than 450 health care providers. With corporate headquarters in Fort Myers, Millennium Physician Group consists of more than 100 locations throughout the state, including primary care offices, specialists, imaging centers, lab services and walk-in centers in 13 Florida counties such as DeSoto. Nearly 2,500 team members care for more than 300,000 patients.
