Chapter 16497 Modern Woodmen of America members recently helped raise money for the DeSoto Cares Tiny Town Homes project. About 60 bikers from all over south Florida rode anywhere from 15 to 60 miles and raised over $3,000. The bike event took place Feb. 9.
Modern Woodmen is matching $2,500, for a total of over $5,500—a fun day. A check for $2,500 was presented to Mike Provau by Jane Powers, Fraternal Leader, at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Arcadia.
The Matching Fund Program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need through fundraisers. These fundraising projects each year contribute more than $10 million to community needs across the country. Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen supports members, families and communities throughout the United States. As a fraternal benefit society, the organization is defined by its unique blend of financial services, member benefits and community impact opportunities. In 2017 Modern Woodmen and its members provided $20.6 million and 534,000 volunteer hours to support fraternal activities and programs. www.modernwoodmen.org
