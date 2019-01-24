New chamber member: McConnell's Vegetable Stand

Meet Mike and Kim McConnell, owners of McConnell’s Vegetable Stand on State Road 70 in Arcadia.
Question: Tell us your background, where you’re from, how you got into business.
Answer: “My name is Mike McConnell and my wife’s name is Kim McConnell. We have been back in Arcadia going on four years. We had moved back from Tennessee. We decided to start our vegetable and produce stand a year ago November. We woke up one morning with a wild idea — “Hey, why don’t we start a vegetable stand?” So, all of a sudden someone gave us $500 out of the blue. We called Lenny Lempenau at the Peace River Campground and asked if we could use the property to start our vegetable stand. After we got permission from him, we got a canopy and a couple of tables, then got our produce on Nov. 11, 2017.”
Question: How have things changed since you started?
Answer: “When we first started out, we only opened on the weekends. But now we are open every day except Thursdays and Sundays. We have doubled in customers. We also have increased our inventory.”
Question: Hot products in your business? You must work hard to keep up with customer wants.
Answer: “We strive to meet our customers’ needs and wants ... if you are looking for something, we will do our best to get the product. Our hot product is our boiled peanuts and tomatoes. We also make sure that we advertise on social media such as Facebook. We make updates on our business page quite frequently to tell our customers what we have and don’t have.”
Question: No. 1 thing/service that keeps us coming back to your stand?
Answer: “The No. 1 thing is how fresh our produce really is. We go to the farmer’s market in Immokalee every Thursday and pick up our produce. We also make sure that every morning we go through and pick out the bad pieces of vegetables and rotate them. Lastly, we always make sure that the customers are taken care of first; because we want to gain their confidence and trust.”
Question: Advice to anyone considering a start-up business?
Answer: “My advice is to think long and hard because it is a full-time commitment. Things don’t happen over night. However, if you are thinking about starting your own business, I would pick something that you are passionate about.”
McConnell’s Vegetable Stand
2998 State Road 70, Arcadia
863-244-4533, www.facebook.com/mikeandkimvegetablestand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.