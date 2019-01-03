The plunge at the pump continues this week, and now gas prices are poised to have their lowest start to the New Year since Jan. 1, 2016.
Americans are finding gas prices below $2 a gallon at 31 percent of filling stations in the United States. Since mid-October, the national average has plummeted a total of 61 cents. Thursday’s average price of $2.29 per gallon is the lowest since July 2017.
“Falling gas prices continue to be ‘the gift that keeps giving’ this holiday season,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Prices at the pump declined as AAA projected last week, largely due to weakness in the stock market and concerns about global crude oversupply. Although oil and gasoline futures have been on a rollercoaster ride this week, wholesale gas prices have held steady.”
Drivers are finding gas prices below $2 a gallon at about 7 percent of gas stations in Florida. Since mid-October, the state average has plummeted a total of 62 cents. Thursday’s average price of $2.20 per gallon is the lowest daily average price since July 2017.
Gas prices in Florida dropped 6 cents in the past week. The state average is now 23 cents less than this time last year. Some of the lowest prices in the state are in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, and 74 percent of Florida gas stations have fuel below $2.25/gallon.
Seven percent of Florida retailers have gasoline below $2/gallon. The highest daily state average price in 2018 was $2.92/gallon on May 25.
Florida drivers paid an average price of $2.65 per gallon in 2018.
Nationwide, holiday travelers enjoyed the lowest Christmas Day gas prices in two years. However, gas prices in Florida averaged the lowest for Christmas Day in three years ($2.21/gallon). Thursday’s average price was 25 cents less than Jan. 1, 2018.
Most expensive gas price averages: Panama City ($2.55), Miami ($2.40) and West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.36).
Least expensive gas price averages: The Villages ($2.06), Punta Gorda ($2.08) and Orlando ($2.08).
