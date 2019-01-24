Happy 2019, DeSoto County! Hopefully everyone’s year is off to a great start and all of those resolutions are still going strong.
As we wind down from all of the holiday activities at the courthouse, it gives us all a chance to catch our breath and take a fresh look at the upcoming year.
January is more than the start of a brand new year. Here at the DeSoto County Clerk’s Office, we are proud to debut our brand new website, which rolled out earlier this month. We still have the same website address, desotoclerk.com, but with a fresh design and some exciting new features! You are now be able to download all of our civil filing packets, as well as easily search court records, tax deed sales and foreclosure sales. You can also pay traffic citations, court payments and child support by utilizing the links located on the homepage.
Located under our “Court” tab, you will find a detailed description of each division within the Clerk’s Office. Should you need any assistance online, you can email us under the “Contact” tab and you will receive a response within 24 business hours. Registered user agreements are required to view certain case images. The agreement and instructions can be downloaded under the “Records” tab. Any special holiday closings will always be posted on our holiday schedule under the “About” tab. These are just a few highlights of our new site, and we have many more features available to peruse.
The DeSoto Clerk of Courts website was first created in 2007 and this is the first redesign. I would love feedback from you about what you like most or what you may feel we can improve upon. This website was created with you in mind and I want to ensure it is as helpful and easy to use as possible. Please email me at nadia.daughtrey@desotoclerk.com, or you can email the office at customerservice@desotoclerk.com for any questions you have or suggestions.
Save the date!
Our breakfast fundraisers will return in March! For a donation of $5 per plate, you can have your choice of home-cooked dishes made by some of the best cooks in DeSoto County! All proceeds will benefit our Guardian Ad Litem Christmas fund. Keep an eye on next month’s article for that March date.
Saturday, April 27 will be our 3rd annual Spring Passport Fair. We will be processing new and renewal passport applications from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Passport photos will be FREE on this day. Please watch for details in the coming months.
We will be closed on Monday, Feb. 18 in observance of Presidents Day.
It’s hard to believe January is already almost over. I sincerely hope you are on your way to reaching whatever goals you have set for 2019. Please take some time to check out and enjoy our new website ... and don’t forget to send us some feedback!
Nadia Daughtrey is the DeSoto County Clerk of Courts^p
