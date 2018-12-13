The discount at the pump is beginning to slow down in some southern states. Gas prices in Florida declined fractions of a penny on Sunday, for instance, after declining 1-2 cents a day for the past seven weeks. Average prices followed the same trend in most major metro markets around the state.
Sunday’s state average of $2.28 per gallon is 6 cents less than a week ago, 30 cents less than last month, and 13 cents less than this time last year.
The average price in Florida has declined the past 61 consecutive days for a total discount of 54 cents.
Most expensive gas price averages: Panama City ($2.66), Miami ($2.51) and Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.47). Least expensive gas price averages: Tampa Bay ($2.13), Orlando ($2.14) and Jacksonville ($2.14).
Sunday’s national average price of $2.42 per gallon is 5 cents less than a week ago, almost 30 cents less than last month, and 4 cents less than this time last year. The national average has declined 60 consecutive days for a total discount of 49 cents.
In related news, reports for the week ending on Nov. 30 revealed that crude inventories decreased by 7.3 million bbl after 10 weeks of consecutive growth. Total domestic crude inventories now sit at 443.2 million bbl, which is approximately 5 million bbl less than their level at this time last year. Declining inventories contributed to the increase in crude prices this week, and if the trend continues, prices could climb further.
— AAA-Florida
