There is a lot of new with the Infiniti QX60. But nowhere is it more apparent than with its spirited V6 engine. More than half its components are revamped for 2019, netting 295 horsepower and 270 lb.-ft. of torque, near 10 percent gains over the previous year. For those following Infiniti’s Q branding unveiled in 2014, QX60 was formerly the JX35.
Add this to its seven-passenger luxurious cabin and attractive pricing, and the result in QX60 is a competitive crossover with promise for growing families.
Pros:
Stylish interior
Heavy-duty suspension
Comfortable ride
Lots of standard equipment
Cons:
Pricey option packages
Fussy adaptive cruise
No Apple Car Play/Android Auto
Lacks hybrid option
The QX60 slots just below the company’s much larger QX80 and above its sibling QX30 and 50. Four trim levels are available with the QX60. In addition, a new Limited package is added to the options list; the Luxe trim is required to add options, however.
Base prices range from near $45-$65,000, which puts the Infiniti Luxe up against some high-end imports that may lead to head-scratching for some. Still, the Infiniti undercuts others such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Land Rover Discovery. Sheetmetal is unchanged from last year. If the Infiniti QX60 is on your short list, we’d recommend looking at the Pure trim with front or all-wheel-drive, depending on your geographic location.
Our Luxe tester was spirited on the open road, utilizing its D-Step logic system that imitates gear shifts through its continuously variable transmission. Manual shifting is also built-in for the competitive minded.
Four driving modes are available—Snow, Sport, Standard and Eco—switchable through a rotary dial at center console. While Standard is the default setting, Eco has a new twist that adds resistance to the pedal, nudging the driver to ease up.
Sport mode is the choice for performance and will move this 2.2-ton SUV to 60 miles per hour in 7.2 seconds in our independent testing. Infiniti requests premium fuel for all trim levels.
Interior appointments are luxurious for the most part, rivaling Lexus; we did notice some hard plastics on door panels and the dashboard that diminish an otherwise stellar interior, however.
Under nitpicking: the running boards (optional) seem to be at odds with ease of entry and exit, causing some ankle knocking. Third-row seat access is easy enough, but like most SUVs this space is best suited for small children or additional cargo.
Infiniti has added an impressive list of standard safety features to prevent accidents or injury, including forward emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and pedestrian detection. Its adaptive cruise works well, although we were annoyed with its full-stop feature that releases after three seconds, seemingly defeating the purpose of full stop.
Overall we like the Infiniti lineup ... and the QX60 offers an impressive show of acceleration, refinements, precision steering and a compliant ride.
What was reviewed:
2019 Infiniti QX60 AWD
Engine: 3.5-liter V6
EPA mpg estimates: 20 city, 27 highway, 22 combined
Assembled: Infiniti QX60 final assembly in Smyrna, Tenn. U.S./Canadian parts content, 50 percent. Origin of engine, U.S.; transmission, Mexico
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the Infiniti QX60 five out of a possible five stars for overall safety, with five stars for overall side impact, side barrier and pole rating; five stars for passenger side frontal and four stars for driver side frontal and rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the QX60 its highest rating of “Good” in moderate and small overlap frontal offset for passenger; second best “Acceptable” for driver and “Good” for side impact, roof strength protection in rollover accident
Warranty: 4-year/50,000-mile basic; 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain
