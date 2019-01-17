From the world of wonders: Gas prices are back on the rise, now that the oil market is regaining strength.
Gas prices in Florida had leveled out last week, after declining a total of 70 cents in 91 days. Sunday’s state average of $2.13 per gallon is just fractions of a cent less than a week ago and 18 cents less than last month. Florida drivers are paying 32 cents less per gallon than this time last year, and 79 cents less than when prices hit their 2018 peak, around Memorial Day.
Most expensive gas price averages: Panama City ($2.45), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.34) and Miami ($2.31). Least expensive gas price averages: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.00), Melbourne-Titusville ($2.00) and Orlando ($2.01).
After plunging from $75/barrel to $43/barrel at the end of last year, crude prices are back above $50 per barrel; which raises the cost of producing gasoline.
“The new year has breathed new life back into the oil market,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Crude prices have slowly climbed since the beginning of the year, but remain well below the highs seen in 2018. The biggest increases came last week, after Saudi leaders pledged to do whatever it takes to rebalance the market. The recent shift in oil prices isn’t enough to cause sticker shock at the pump, but motorists could see an increase of anywhere from 5-10 cents as a result.”
The daily price for WTI crude is up more than $6 since Jan. 1. After trading above $53 per barrel last week, WTI settled at $51.59/barrel Friday on the NYMEX. Stay tuned for more bad news at the gas pump, as investors teeter on government shutdown and other uncertainties in world economics.
AAA-The Auto Club Group
