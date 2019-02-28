Larry Brand, Ph.D., a world-renowned expert on red tide and other harmful algal blooms, will showcase the results of his research into this unprecedented red-tide bloom, including health impacts on humans, with the presentation: "Red Tide and Blue/Green Algae, Causes, Human Impacts and Health Consequences."
The talk is March 3 at the Brunch for the Bay, hosted by Suncoast Waterkeeper and Manasota 88 at the Bradenton Yacht Club (Palmetto), beginning at 12 p.m.
Dr. Brand is a professor of marine biology and ecology at the University of Miami, Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, Department of Marine Biology and Ecology. He received his Ph.D. in Biological Oceanography through a joint program at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Brand’s studies clearly illustrate the connection between nutrient pollution and the duration and abundance of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates red tide. His article in Science Direct, "Long-term increase in Karenia brevis abundance along the Southwest Florida Coast," in 2006 analyzed data collected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission comparing algae blooms from the mid-fifties to 2002. Brand found that K. brevis was approximately 13-18 times more abundant in 1994–2002 than in 1954–1963. In 1954-1963, K. brevis occurred primarily in the fall months. In 1994–2002, it was more abundant not only in the fall, but also in the winter and spring months. The data show that greater nutrient availability in the ecosystem is the most likely cause of this increase in K. brevis biomass, and the large increase in the human population and its activities in South Florida over the past half century is a major factor.
The expansion of the Caloosahatchee watershed through the canal to Lake Okeechobee vastly increased nutrient runoff. Agriculture, phosphate mining and massive development contribute.
Brand says, “Of great importance is identifying and quantifying the relative importance of the different sources of nutrients, such as fertilizer and sewage, that feed the red tide and make it worse. This information is needed in order to reduce the amount of nutrients. Unfortunately a lot of disinformation is promulgated by economic and political special interests about the sources of nutrients, so we need objective facts to counter this and provide accurate information to the public and policymakers.” (source: UNews@The U, University of Miami, Aug./2018.)
Dr. Brand is featured in the film "Toxic Puzzle" that connected blue/green algae to harmful and long-lasting health effects including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. www.brunchforthebay.com.
