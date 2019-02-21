“Rodeo Romeo” at Turner Center, meet Moe Bandy

Moe Bandy has come a long way since his bull-riding days in Texas.
But the country music legend has never forgotten them — that part of “Rodeo Romeo’s” life can can be heard in his music.
With such hits as “Bandy The Rodeo Clown” and “Rodeo Romeo,” Bandy brings his take on honky-tonk to the Turner Center on Tuesday. And a ticket to witness one of America’s classic country performers includes a steak dinner, as well as the opportunity for select ticket-holders to visit with the honky-tonk hero himself.
“There are a lot of great cowboys and cowgirls in that part of the country,” Bandy in an interview said of central Florida. “A lot of times (the people) understand my rodeo songs better; it will be fun.”
This is not Bandy’s first time in DeSoto County. Five years ago he played the old Arcadia Rodeo Grounds.
“I really enjoy Moe Bandy’s music,” said Jimmy Fussell, a one-time professional rodeo cowboy who today is an Arcadia businessman. “He plays a lot of traditional country music and has lots of good songs. I’m lucky to support and see another one of his concerts.”
Patty McKinley, of Arcadia Village, also attended Bandy’s show five years ago and has been following his music for around 30 years.
“Great music. Great performer,” she said.
Tuesday RoundupWhen: Feb. 26
Where: Turner Center, 2250 NE Roan, Arcadia
Opening performer, Red Griffin: 5:30-7:25 p.m.
Dinnertable ticket purchasers: Early access, dinner 5:30-7 p.m.
Meet and greet: backstage, 7-7:20 p.m.
Gold sponsor: DeSoto Auto Mall
General admission: Doors open 7 p.m.
Showtime: 7:30 p.m.
Tickets or information: www.sunevents.com, 863-494-9362.
