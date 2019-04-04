This is a story about people from Arcadia working together on a very special project. Everyone involved has been touched by the experience. It’s one that we will “never forget.”
Several months ago while talking to Chad Jorgensen, DeSoto County’s fire chief, it came up that Chad and retired Battalion Chief William Walker had applied to the 9/11 Memorial Foundation to receive a piece of steel beam from the North Tower of the World Trade Center. These historical keepsakes from the September 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City go to first-responders around the country, a way to honor fallen comrades, a physical reminder of their duty and sacrifice. Also something to share with the public.
This piece of steel was part of the massive girder system that supported the North Tower, and holds significance for Chief Jorgensen because it was the first tower hit. It burned for 102 minutes. Jorgensen described the sequence of events—”When the South Tower was hit and firefighters went in, others were still fighting the fire in the North Tower. The South Tower was the first to collapse; the firefighters that were not killed came out, hugged each other, changed the bottle on their pack, and went back into the North Tower. Three-hundred forty-three firefighters lost their lives that day.
“I wish we could find someone who could design and build an environment to display this piece of history for the people of DeSoto County,” he said as the heavy steel plate was first shown last year.
Before he finished his sentence, it was apparent that this was an ideal project for the DeSoto Arts and Humanities Council. The idea was presented, Chad accepted, and the project was born. One of the main considerations was that people must be able to touch it. Ideas came forward, artists submitted drawings, the Arts Council voted, and a rendering was chosen. Next we had to find someone to do the construction.
That’s when Gabriel Quay from DeSoto Ag and Auto referred us to Sanchez Machine Shop. When I asked Orlando Sanchez if he would be willing to fabricate this project, he replied without hesitation. “Arcadia is our home, my family would be honored to do this,” he said. I knew at that moment he was the right person to bring this project to life.
Orlando’s parents came to America from Mexico 30 some years ago. His father Enrique Sanchez was a welder and taught Orlando welding and fabrication after school and during the summer. Enrique ran his welding business from the garage. Then three years ago he had the opportunity to purchase a local welding business and moved his stuff to the thriving company’s present location on State Road 70. Sanchez Machine Shop is now a family business employing Mr. Sanchez, Orlando, his brother Enrique, and several employees. They do steel fabrications and welding for companies throughout Florida.
It’s rare that a project comes to your doorstep that has made an impact on so many people. Like Orlando, we are all honored to have a part in this endeavor. The location for the 9/11 project will be decided in the coming months, and we will keep you informed.
“We Will Never Forget.” sanchezmachineshop.com
